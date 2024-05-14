CubiCasa Forms Strategic Alliance with REcolorado for Floor Plan Adoption

Latest MLS partnership brings CubiCasa's easy to use scanning app to more than 26,000 agents throughout Colorado

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced its new partnership with REcolorado ®, a premier multiple listing service (MLS) provider serving more than 26,000 agents, brokers, appraisers and real estate professionals. This collaboration aims to increase adoption of floor plans on listings, bringing additional insights to brokers and agents that they can use to serve their clients.

As part of the partnership, CubiCasa will provide REcolorado subscribers with free access to its innovative floor plan creation tools, as well as access through CubiCasa's growing roster of more than 300 Denver-area photographers who are already using CubiCasa daily. This addition to REcolorado's suite of services will empower agents to create more compelling listings and provide enhanced experiences for homebuyers and sellers.

REcolorado is the largest broker-to-broker network in the state, facilitating more than 76% of Colorado's residential real estate transactions.

"In today's market, floor plans are no longer a luxury, they are an expectation for informed buyers," said Gene Milman , president and CEO of REcolorado. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with CubiCasa to bring cutting-edge technology to Colorado real estate professionals. Floor plans not only enhance listings, but also serve as a valuable tool for agents to use with their clients. By visualizing a property, buyers can make more informed decisions about which home will best suit their needs."

CubiCasa's floor plan creation tools offer a user-friendly interface and rapid turnaround times, allowing brokers and agents to create professional-quality floor plans quickly and easily through use of their mobile device. And with its recent product release, CubiCasa has also introduced robust property data and imagery outputs from the same easy scanning process. CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program is just a little over a year old, but already has more than 50 MLSs officially signed up and participating in the program.

"REcolorado is an innovative MLS, and dedicated to helping make their local market operate better than ever," said Jeff Allen , President of CubiCasa. "By enhancing the coverage of floor plans on listings in their region, consumers will be far better informed, and their subscribers will have a competitive edge in the market."

CubiCasa's user-friendly floor plan scanning app is readily available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program and how it can benefit your organization, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

###

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About REcolorado

REcolorado® is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with over 26,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. REcolorado's vision is to empower a trusted, cooperative, and comprehensive real estate marketplace to position customers for success by providing data, technology, and intelligence. The company is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, and REALTORS® of Central Colorado.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for CubiCasa

ross@calibercorporate.com

Deborah Shipley

REcolorado Corporate Communications and Marketing

dshipley@REcolorado.com

SOURCE: CubiCasa

View the original press release on accesswire.com