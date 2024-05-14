Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Green Leaf Lab is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Rowshan Reordan has been listed as one of the We Admire Magazine's list of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon for 2024.

The feature acknowledges Rowshan Reordan's role as CEO of Green Leaf Lab in addition to her advocacy work in print, public broadcasting, and in her capacity as a community organizer on behalf of the cannabis industry.





Green Leaf Lab Announces CEO Rowshan Reordan Featured in Women We Admire Magazine's Top 50 Women Leaders of Oregon For 2024



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8910/208859_img1.jpg

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the Top 50 Women Leaders of 2024 in Oregon. This acknowledgment is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the importance of celebrating and uplifting women in leadership roles. I am grateful to the magazine for their commitment to recognizing women as leaders, as it is essential for promoting gender equality, fostering diversity, and championing inclusion in our society," said Rowshan Reordan, CEO and Founder of Green Leaf Laboratories.



See The Top 50 List Here:

https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/04/29/the-top-50-women-leaders-of-oregon-for-2024/



About: Green Leaf Labs is a minority woman owned cannabis and hemp analytical laboratory established in Portland, Oregon in 2011. Green Leaf Labs expanded in 2019 with a second analytical testing facility laboratory located in Sacramento, California.



To learn more, visit www.greenleaflabs.com



Media Contact:

Briana Burke

General Manager

503-444-0091

briana.burke@greenleaflabs.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208859

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab