Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTCQB: BCBCF) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), a house of high-quality cannabis brands based out of British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce the addition of Cary Alexander to its advisory board.

After obtaining a finance degree from the University of Texas, Cary relocated to Los Angeles and pursued a career as an actor and executive producer. During this time, he became involved with startups in the rapidly growing cannabis and plant science sectors. Cary played a key role in financing, developing, and expanding successful cannabis brands such as Jeeter, Bloom, Packwoods, and Tyson 2.0.

Cary has been actively involved in financing and developing cannabis assets, showcasing his deep understanding of the regulatory and operational intricacies of the industry. Furthermore, his involvement in orchestrating multiple mergers and acquisitions highlights his expertise in deal-making within the cannabis sector.

"I'm thrilled to join this distinguished team of cannabis and capital market experts. Our collaboration comes at an opportune time amidst the evolving cannabis landscape. With more states and countries legalizing cannabis, we're witnessing a paradigm shift, offering immense promise for industry growth.

Recent developments in Germany, Spain, and across half of the US, along with initiatives in countries like Thailand, highlight the global awakening to cannabis's potential in both recreational and medicinal spheres.

In this dynamic environment, BCBC stands poised for unparalleled success. Our management and advisory board bring unmatched industry insights and an extensive network across legal markets.

Our aspirations transcend borders. We're actively seeking promising American brands with global recognition potential to introduce new product categories. Leveraging industry insights and a wide network, we identify opportunities for consolidation and optimization. Our goal is to position BCBC as a comprehensive provider with a diverse portfolio, including American brands with global potential to tap into new markets," stated Mr. Alexander.

At this time, the Company has not commenced any operations in the United States, nor identified specific acquisition or partner transactions. Despite recent steps by the DEA to reclassify cannabis as a Schedule III controlled substance, it remains classified as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act and is federally prohibited for cultivation, use, and sale.

About The BC Bud Co.

The BC Bud Co. is a publicly traded Canadian cannabis company headquartered in British Columbia. Renowned for its responsibility, maturity, and unwavering commitment to quality, the company is steadfastly dedicated to overcoming the challenges inherent in the cannabis sector while striving for sustained growth.

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-(778)-656-0377

Email: info@thebcbc.com

Web: www.thebcbc.com

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Forward-Looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209093

SOURCE: The BC Bud Corporation