RWS GLOBAL ACQUIRES GREAT BIG EVENTS, PRODUCERS OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SPORTING MOMENTS, CONTINUING TO RAISE THE BAR IN GLOBAL EVENT PRODUCTION

RWS Global, the Leader in Live Moments, Establishes Global Sports Division, RWS Global Sports

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Global, the world leader in live moments, today announced the acquisition of Great Big Events (GBE), a leading sports event production company known for its work on the world's biggest sporting events. Past credits include over 100 World Championships, World Cups, Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and multi-sport Games. As a result of this transaction, the company is launching RWS Global Sports, a new division of RWS Global that will provide an unrivaled, comprehensive range of offerings, including venue design, entertainment, sports production, merchandise and more. The new RWS Global Sports division will serve as a one-of-a-kind solution for clients, offering best-in-class, end-to-end live experiential offerings for audiences worldwide.

"This exciting acquisition redefines the possibilities for integrated, live sports and entertainment experiences on a global scale and propels us into a new realm of innovation and creativity," said Ryan Stana, Chairman and CEO of RWS Global. "Fusing together our teams, resources and talent strengthens our position as leaders in the live experiential sector and allows us to deliver unprecedented live sports and entertainment experiences for our clients and their audiences across the globe."

GBE co-founder Kim Henshaw will join and lead the RWS Global Sports division, bringing extensive industry expertise and knowledge that will be invaluable as RWS Global continues to expand its presence in the live entertainment and sporting events market. This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with RWS Global and excited about the endless possibilities ahead," said Kim Henshaw EVP, RWS Global Sports. "With our combined expertise, we will develop unparalleled live sports experiences and set a new standard for the industry. Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey, and we can't wait to showcase the innovative and groundbreaking work we will achieve together with RWS Global."

This acquisition follows the previously announced strategic investment from RWS Global's first institutional investor, Bluestone Equity Partners, a private equity firm with diverse sports and entertainment assets. The investment will support the new RWS Global Sports division in delivering revolutionary viewer experiences across major upcoming international events over the next three years with ambitious plans for further global expansion.

"We have long believed in the significant growth opportunity for RWS Global across new sectors. This announcement is a natural evolution for the RWS Global portfolio, further cementing its position as the leader in global live entertainment," added Bobby Sharma, Founder & Managing Partner, Bluestone Equity.

Additionally, the deal sees RWS Global strategically expanding its digital capabilities with the acquisition of GBE's suite of fan engagement apps, including Ultimate Fan App and Anywhere Live, along with the integrated software system, PV4. This portfolio of interactive event apps and software further enables RWS Global to deliver connected, dynamic experiences across major global sporting events.

RWS Global is establishing an office in Sydney, its fourth global hub, complementing existing locations in New York, London and Cincinnati. The RWS Global team now comprises more than 300 full-time employees and engages over 8,000 seasonal talents annually. For more information about RWS Global and their services, please visit their website at www.rwsglobal.com.

About RWS Global

As the world's largest producer of groundbreaking live entertainment, RWS Global creates meaningful connections and customized experiences spanning from theatrical productions to events, multimedia and more. In 2024, the entertainment leaders expanded capabilities into live sporting events with the introduction of RWS Global Sports.

Headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theatres, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2411056/RWS_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rws-global-acquires-great-big-events-producers-of-the-worlds-greatest-sporting-moments-continuing-to-raise-the-bar-in-global-event-production-302144425.html