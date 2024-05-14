Mullen Coughlin LLC Adds DFIR Professional, Chris Ballod, to Incident Response Team

DEVON, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mullen Coughlin LLC, a leading international data privacy and security law firm, proudly announces the addition of Chris Ballod to the Incident Response team as Senior Partner.

With a legal and professional career spanning over two decades where he held prominent positions within the cyber insurance ecosystem, including most recently as Associate Managing Director for a well-known cybersecurity risk management and digital forensic incident response (DFIR) firm, Chris possesses a deep understanding of the complicated and nuanced data privacy legal landscape and real-life experience in leading forensic investigations into hundreds of various types of data privacy incidents.

"It is my great honor to join the team that made the incident response community what it is today. The attorneys and staff at Mullen Coughlin are some of the best and most experienced in the field, and I am excited for us to face the future of this industry together," says Chris about joining the Firm.

Chris's addition reinforces Mullen Coughlin's commitment to delivering effective and efficient legal services tailored to each organization's unique needs - prior, during, and after a data privacy and security incident. With a proven record of success for organizations around the globe, Chris's knowledge and experience further strengthens Mullen Coughlin's ability to provide unmatched cybersecurity and data privacy legal counsel to organizations of all sizes and across all industry sectors.

"The addition of our friend, and now colleague, is another chapter in the Firm's dedication to one theme - One Firm, One Focus: Cyber," says Mullen Coughlin CEO John F. Mullen . "I've worked with Chris for many years, both at previous law firms and as a business partner, and know that he will make an immediate impact here and for our clients and cyber insurance partners."

Mullen Coughlin Managing Member, Jennifer A. Coughlin , adds, "Chris is recognized by all in the market as having unmatched legal and forensic investigatory experience, and we are excited for him to utilize this experience to further solidify the Firm's established reputation as the go-to law firm for data privacy and incident response legal counsel, consistently delivering on the needs of the cyber insurance industry."

Mullen Coughlin has managed over 25,000 data privacy and security incidents on behalf of organizations of all sizes, across all industry sectors and from all geographic locations. Mullen Coughlin has over 120 experienced attorneys solely dedicated to providing bespoke counsel relating to pre-incident Advisory Compliance services and solutions; data privacy and security incident response; regulatory investigation; and security and privacy litigation defense. For more information, please visit www.mullen.law .

