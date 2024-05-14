Colbeck's Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, to Join Leading Investment Managers, Allocators, Institutional Investors, and Other Industry Participants at Preeminent Private Capital Investment Event

Colbeck Capital Management ("Colbeck"), a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, is pleased to share that Jason Beckman and Jason Colodne, Colbeck's Co-Founders and Managing Partners, and Alex Sarver, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development, will attend SuperReturn International to be held June 4-7, 2024 at the InterContinental Hotel in Berlin, Germany. The conference will convene global senior decision makers across the private capital industry as well as representatives from top pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds.

Beckman and Colodne commented, "We are excited to attend SuperReturn International, a preeminent investment event that brings together the most notable names in the institutional asset management community globally. As we seek to continue to broaden our network of institutional relationships, we look forward to engaging with investors on the attractive opportunities we are finding in non-sponsored middle market private credit."

This year's event programming will cover topics including the current fundraising environment, the secondaries market, co-investment opportunities, due diligence, private debt, and more. Attendees from over 70 countries will participate in wide-ranging keynote presentations, fireside chats, interactive Q&As, closed-door discussions, and dedicated networking events.

