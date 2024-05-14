Battery Future Acquisition Corp.: Classover Announces Merger with Battery Future Acqusition Corp. to Become Publicly Listed

Classover is a rapidly growing U.S.-based educational technology platform that connects children in over 30 countries with qualified U.S.-based educators for live online classes.

Classover will become a publicly traded company as a result of the transaction, expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Through its merger with BFAC, Classover aims to strengthen its market presence, broaden its array of cutting-edge educational technology services, and continue making learning more accessible.

Class Over Inc., a popular provider of educational technology solutions and online live educational courses ("Classover" or the "Company"), and Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Classover becoming a publicly traded company, expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The transaction values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $135 million.

Classover Overview

Classover, founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, has rapidly emerged as a well-regarded player in the educational technology sector. Specializing in interactive online live courses for K-12 students both domestically and internationally, Classover offers a diverse curriculum and technology solutions tailored to various learning levels and age groups. The Company focuses on fostering essential skills such as creativity and problem-solving through its innovative courses, which range from interest-driven classes to competitive test preparation.

By leveraging proprietary technology, curriculum, and teaching methodologies, Classover provides a dynamic and adaptive learning environment that promotes higher academic achievement and nurtures a passion for learning among students. The curriculum spans a wide variety of subjects designed to enhance students' academic achievements and encourage exploration. Classover's cross-platform teaching and learning technology supports a variety of interactive tools and features, including real-time communication and adaptive learning environments. This technology operates effectively across multiple device types and operating systems, enhancing user accessibility and improving educational delivery by facilitating a seamless and flexible learning experience for all students.

Classover is U.S.-centric yet boasts a true global reach, with students from over 30 countries. The Company has collaborated with over 1,000 K-12 educators, primarily based in the U.S., maintaining a high standard of educational quality.

Transaction Overview

The transaction values the Company at an enterprise value of $135 million and would provide approximately $56 million in gross cash proceeds to Classover at closing, before transaction expenses and assuming no redemptions of shares by BFAC's existing public shareholders. Existing Classover stockholders are rolling 100% of their equity into the combined company post business combination. The proceeds from the transaction will be utilized to further develop and enhance Classover's proprietary technology platform, expanding its capabilities and features to improve the learning experience. Additionally, the funds will support strategic growth initiatives, including scaling operations, expanding the curriculum, and increasing global market reach to serve more students worldwide.

The Classover and BFAC Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024. The transaction issubject to, among other things, regulatory approval, the approval by Classover's and BFAC's stockholders of the proposed merger, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Classover's management team, led by its founder and CEO Stephanie Luo, will continue to run the combined company after the transaction.

For additional information on the Business Combination, see BFAC's Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed promptly, and which can be obtained, without charge, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

For the purposes of this transaction, BFAC is represented by Graubard Miller and Nelson LLP and Classover is represented by RPCK Rastegar PanchalLLP.

Management Remarks

Class Over Inc.

"We are thrilled to announce this transformative transaction with Battery Future Acquisition Corp.," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "This strategic partnership is expected to enable us to accelerate our mission of revolutionizing education through technology. Becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange should provide us with the resources and visibility needed to expand our innovative educational offerings and reach more students around the globe. We are committed to continuing our work in delivering high-quality, interactive learning experiences that empower students with the skills they need for the future."

Battery Future Acquisition Corp.

"We are excited to partner with Classover, a company at the forefront of educational technology," said Fanghan Sui, CEO of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. "Classover's innovative approach to online education, combined with its proprietary technology and data-driven methodology, positions the company as a leader in the field. This transaction will not only enhance their growth trajectory but also offer great value to our shareholders. We look forward to supporting Classover in their journey to becoming a publicly traded company and in their ongoing efforts to transform the education landscape."

About Classover

Classover, founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, has quickly become a well-regarded player in the educational technology sector. Specializing in online live courses for K-12 students globally, Classover offers a diverse curriculum tailored to various learning levels and age groups. Classover focuses on fostering creativity and problem-solving through innovative courses, ranging from interest-driven classes to competitive test preparation. Classover's mission is to revolutionize education with cutting-edge technology, delivering high-quality, accessible learning experiences and empowering students through personalized teaching strategies.

About Battery Future Acquisition Corp.

BFAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BFAC completed its IPO on December 15, 2021 and intends to use the proceeds of the offering to fund such business combination.

