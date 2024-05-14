Anzeige
WKN: A3D7MZ | ISIN: US00165C3025 | Ticker-Symbol: AH91
Tradegate
14.05.24
12:02 Uhr
7,379 Euro
+2,541
+52,51 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3509,60115:39
0,0000,00012:03
AMC ENTERTAINMENT
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC7,379+52,51 %
AUGMEDIX INC2,3300,00 %
INOTIV INC3,260-15,98 %
SUNPOWER CORPORATION2,841+11,22 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.