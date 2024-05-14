

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 114% at $65.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is up over 100% at $10.41. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is up over 56% at $4.30. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 29% at $2.59. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is up over 28% at $5.60. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is up over 27% at $1.50. BlackBerry Limited (BB) is up over 20% at $3.73. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is up over 19% at $4.44. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 16% at $9.25. Harrow, Inc. (HROW) is up over 15% at $14.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) is up over 13% at $22.73. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is up over 12% at $2.77. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 12% at $1.98. Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) is up over 11% at $1.61.



In the Red



Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX) is down over 41% at $1.37. Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV) is down over 34% at $2.75. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is down over 26% at $1.09. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) is down over 24% at $3.10. Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) is down over 18% at $3.55. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) is down over 17% at $2.67. Shimmick Corporation (SHIM) is down over 16% at $3.02. NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is down over 11% at $1.87. BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) is down over 10% at $1.90. Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is down over 9% at $18.50. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is down over 9% at $1.10. JanOne Inc. (JAN) is down over 7% at $3.55. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is down over 7% at $3.45. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is down over 8% at $3.99.



