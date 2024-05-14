Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Yggdrasil

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark customers are now able to experience Yggdrasil's range of games as a result of an established deal between the two firms.

Since its founding in 2013, Yggdrasil has become an influential force in the iGaming industry, having won numerous prestigious awards to reinforce these credentials. Most recently, the company was crowned the Innovator of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2023.

While Yggdrasil has made a name for itself with its innovative games, the frontrunners for the most anticipated titles are Giganimals GigaBlox, E-Force, and Frost Queen Jackpots.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, it is essential that we partner with leading gaming providers who have a history of creating excellent games for players to enjoy. Yggdrasil has created countless exciting titles, which makes it the perfect partner as we look to expand the amount of games we can offer to players going forward."

NetBet players don't have to wait any longer - they can now head over to the NetBet Denmark website to explore these titles - and even more games from Yggdrasil - for themselves.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.