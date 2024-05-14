Exyn Technologies Welcomes New Independent Board Member Dr. Ted Tewksbury

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Exyn Technologies, a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ted Tewksbury as its newest independent member to the Board of Directors, effective 13 June 2024.

Dr. Ted Tewksbury

Headshot of Dr. Ted Tewksbury, newly added to the Exyn Board of Directors

Dr. Tewksbury is a proven technology executive, CEO, and NACD-certified board director with a track record of building and leading successful teams, visionary new products, and growth businesses. With more than 30 years of leadership experience across public and private technology companies, he most recently served as CEO of Velodyne Lidar, where he restructured the company and led its successful merger with Ouster, Inc. Dr. Tewksbury has had several CEO and board positions at innovative tech companies, including Eta Compute, Entropic Communications, and Integrated Device Technology. Dr. Tewksbury holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from MIT.

"Ted's extensive experience, coupled with his proven track record of effective leadership, makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Brandon Torres Declet, Exyn CEO. "We are confident that his insights and guidance will be pivotal as we continue to navigate our company into new market verticals and strategic partnerships."

"I am thrilled to join the board of Exyn and look forward to contributing to its continued success and growth. Exyn has a compelling business model and a commitment to innovation, and I am eager to contribute my expertise towards achieving these objectives," said Dr. Tewksbury.

The addition of Ted Tewsbury supports Exyn's commitment to innovation and expertise in its leadership team, positioning the company for continued growth and market leadership.

Exyn would also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing board member John Fijol for his years of counsel and help charting our course.

About Exyn

Exyn is a pioneer in multi-platform robotic autonomy for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's cutting-edge technology enables industries such as mining, logistics, construction, and infrastructure to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. With a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, Exyn is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and make data-driven decisions. Exyn is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.

Contact Information

Vanessa Varian

VP Marketing

vvarian@exyntechnologies.com

2155145332

SOURCE: Exyn Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.