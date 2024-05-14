Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Capital and Vinovest Offer Rare Whiskey Fund to Accredited Investors

New partnership will give accredited investors exposure to high-growth beverage categories such as American Single Malt, Scotch, Bourbon, and Irish whiskey

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Alto , an alternative asset platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using both retirement and non-retirement funds, has announced a partnership with Vinovest , a wine and whiskey investing platform, to offer the Vinovest Capital Whiskey Fund on the Alto Marketplace .

"We are extremely excited to add the Vinovest Capital Whiskey Fund to our wide range of unique offerings on the Alto Marketplace," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto and CEO of Alto Securities. "With a distinctive investment strategy tailored to whiskey enthusiasts, investors can tap into the multi-billion dollar whiskey market while also immersing themselves in craftsmanship and tradition. From the storied distilleries to the anticipation of rare finds, our approach celebrates the heritage of whiskey investing while also offering a sophisticated avenue for diversification and long-term growth."

Accredited investors who make a minimum investment of $25,000 can gain exposure to high-growth-potential whiskey such as American Single Malt, Scotch, Bourbon, and Irish. The overall whiskey market is on pace to grow to more than $127 billion by 2028, indicating an investment into the sector as having potential to help investors realize long-term gains. As a result of its intangibility and supply and demand imbalance in its market, whiskey is an alternative asset that should be considered over longer time horizons, of at least several years.

"We are thrilled to offer our unique investing opportunity on the Alto Marketplace," said Anthony Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Vinovest. "At Vinovest, we strive to make investing in premium whiskey a seamless experience for our investors, which is why we knew this partnership would fully align with our mission."

Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies that aren't more widely publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. This is in no small part due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. With the alternative asset market experiencing unprecedented growth - global alternative assets under management (AUM) are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by the end of 2028 - Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

To learn more about Alto, visit altoira.com .

About Alto

Alto's holistic alternatives investment platform empowers individual investors to diversify their portfolios by investing in alts while supporting issuers with a range of methods to raise capital that suit their unique needs. Offering Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs, Alto is unlocking $13.6T in investable retirement savings, giving investors more access to participate in alternative assets as new or repeat customers. Alto also provides issuers with access to a new funding source perfectly suited for long term investing. Alto includes Alto Solutions, Inc., an administrator of individual retirement accounts; Alto Securities, Alto Solutions' wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary; and Alto Capital, an exempt reporting advisor. Alto holds $1.3B in AUC, 30,000 self-directed IRA investors, over 2,000 issuers who have raised capital on the platform, maintains an industry standout 4.4 rating on TrustPilot and has seen success in VC fundraising rounds in a $17M Series A in April 2021 and a $40M Series B in December 2021. For more information, visit altoira.com .

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent against loss.



