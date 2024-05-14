Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(The "Company")

14 May 2024

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Dickson Minto WS, at Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London, EC2M 1QS on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 12.30pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

