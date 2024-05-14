Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 15:36
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 50402)

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(The "Company")

14 May 2024

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Dickson Minto WS, at Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London, EC2M 1QS on Thursday 20 June 2024 at 12.30pm.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.