eschbach Launches Shiftconnector Equipment Hub to Streamline Regulatory Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of the Shiftconnector® enterprise manufacturing platform for the process industry, has launched a new module, Shiftconnector Equipment Hub. Designed for the pharmaceutical industry, the Equipment Hub ensures data integrity, simplifies search and retrieval across logs for audits and inspections, and streamlines compliance reporting.

"The pharmaceutical industry must ensure data integrity to meet strict regulatory standards," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO and founder of eschbach. "This new module to our platform furthers our commitment to the industry to streamline data management and increase production efficiency and quality in GMP environments."

The Equipment Hub falls on the heels of the eschbach release for the pharma market of its Tier Collaboration Dashboard that increases transparency among the various levels of communication in facility operations and plugs communications gaps between shifts and the multilayers in pharma manufacturing.

"Today, the Shiftconnector Equipment Hub will go even further by helping pharma eliminate paper-based logs and give operators accessible and transparent data access to assure quality and regulatory compliance," says Eschbach.

The new offering is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant and meets FDA21 CRF Part 11 compliance regulations. Shiftconnector Equipment Hub standardizes logbooks manufacturing across suites, sites and global facilities to increase first-time right approaches and enable release by exception review approaches.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. offices in Boston, MA and European headquarters in Bad Säckingen, Germany, eschbach is the global enterprise software solution for plant process management. Shiftconnector® incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of operational efficiencies, safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports Industry 5.0, helping managers, operators, and technicians achieve successful digital transformation. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as BASF, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit www.eschbach.com.

