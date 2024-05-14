AM Best will sponsor and attend the 50th African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference and Annual General Assembly, to be held 1-5 June 2024 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, Europe, Middle East and Africa, AM Best, along with Dr Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, and in his capacity as AM Best's director for market development in Africa, will be in attendance and will be conducting scheduled bilateral meetings with industry stakeholders during the conference to discuss Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE), along with other insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources available to insurance professionals. To schedule a meeting with the AM Best delegation, please email charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

AM Best is a sponsor of the event, which is themed as "Coping With Rising Natural Catastrophes Across Africa." Topics during the programme center on the implications of increased catastrophic events across the continent and insurance's role in building resilience and mitigating related losses. Discussions will include how natural catastrophes compound Africa's insurance penetration dilemma, a rethink on catastrophe modeling and integrating technologies, as well as life insurance in the face of climate risks and others.

The AIO, established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation recognised by many African governments. It was established to help develop a healthy insurance industry and to foster insurance co-operation in Africa. For more information about the AIO conference, which will be held at Mercure Hotel, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240514918281/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant Senior Events Coordinator

+44 20 7626 6264

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com