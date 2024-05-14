Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners Expands Elite Network With Inclusion of Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners (Ascend), a leading network of top-tier plastic surgeons and aesthetic centers, proudly announces the addition of Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic to its distinguished "club" of visionary surgeons. This partnership exemplifies Ascend's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration among the best in the field.





Dr. William Hedden, Chief Medical Officer at Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners, commented on the union, "Our connection with Dr. Larry Harper, Dr. Alfredo Paredes, and Dr. Jeffrey Rawlings is much more than a partnership; it is a fusion of shared goals and values. It's about nurturing the purpose and vision of Ascend, which focuses on innovation, excellence, and continuous professional growth. Together, we are creating an environment that not only sets new standards in patient care but also fosters a collaborative community of the foremost experts in plastic surgery."

Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners, supports this vision, stating, "We view this union not just as a merger of facilities and talents but as a harmonious alignment of missions. Dr. Harper, Dr. Paredes, and Dr. Rawlings are integral to our journey towards redefining aesthetic medicine through collective expertise and shared ambition. We are particularly grateful to Dr. Rawlings, whose long-standing contributions have been pivotal to the clinic's success and will undoubtedly enhance our collective endeavors."

Dr. Larry Harper, Co-founder of Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic, expressed his enthusiasm, "Joining Ascend feels like becoming a part of a family that is dedicated to achieving optimal results while continuing to advance in the plastic surgery arena. This collaboration allows us to share insights and techniques that are vital for excelling our practice and enhancing patient outcomes."

Dr. Alfredo Paredes, Co-founder of Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic, added, "This union with Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners marks a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of aesthetic medicine. We are excited to contribute to and grow with this network of distinguished professionals."

Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners continues to expand and is keen on welcoming additional plastic surgeons who are passionate about innovation and excellence to join its growing network. This union with Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic is a testament to Ascend's dedication to enhancing the scope and quality of aesthetic care through a supportive and dynamic community.

Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic was advised by Physician Growth Partners. Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners was advised by McDermott, Will & Emery and Berkley Research Group.

About Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic: Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic was founded by Dr. Larry Harper and Dr. Alfredo Paredes, and with the significant contributions of Dr. Jeffrey Rawlings, Tallahassee Plastic Surgery Clinic is a beacon of excellence and innovation in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, enhancing patient experiences through expert care and advanced technology. For more information, visit: www.tlhplasticsurgery.com.

About Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners: Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners is dedicated to creating an elite network of plastic surgeons committed to continuous learning and mutual collaboration. By integrating top-tier surgical skills with cutting-edge aesthetic centers, Ascend fosters a community where innovation and expertise lead the way in delivering the highest standards of patient care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Ascend Plastic Surgery Partners is at the forefront of the aesthetic medicine industry, committed to providing exceptional patient care and advancing the field through innovation and expertise. Led by CEO, Anthony Milonas and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Hedden, Ascend is dedicated to elevating the standard of care in plastic and cosmetic surgery. For more information, visit www.ascendpsp.com.

For Media inquiries and additional information, please contact: Lori Moonen, Creative Spark Marketing, Lori@CreativeSparkJax.com.

Contact Information

Lori Moonen

Marketing Agency

lori@creativesparkjax.com

9042287318

