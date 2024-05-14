Developed with high-performance GPUs and tailored datasets, Commencis LLM exploits exceptional Turkish language capabilities and customization potential for financial services, with scalability across multiple domains including aviation, insurance, and telecommunications. Engineered to provide enhanced user experience and operational efficiency, Commencis LLM is designed to the highest security standards, offering on-prem installations to maintain exceptional data privacy.

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Commencis, a leader in digital transformation technology, has introduced Commencis LLM, a Turkish-specific large language model (LLM) developed for banking and financial services. Trained with customized data sets tailored to meet the specific needs of these sectors, the model is designed to automate customer service, generate content, and analyze data for users and customers alike.

Commencis LLM was developed using sector-specific needs and customizable data sets and has the capability to improve user experience in critical functions such as live support and data analysis. The model's versatility allows it to be customized and adapted across other sectors including aviation, insurance, and telecommunications, in addition to banking and finance. Developed to the highest privacy and security standards, the Language Model comes with an on-prem installation option, allowing companies to use Commencis LLM with full security within their own infrastructure.

Language model with highly advanced Turkish language skills

Commencis LLM is the product of extensive research and data production and training activities on language models. During its development, the Commencis engineering team executed extensive optimization on Amazon Web Services' high-performance GPUs (graphics processing units) over three months. As a result, a language model with highly advanced Turkish language skills emerged, capable of supporting an AI based chat assistant that can respond to user requests and handle question-answer capabilities in various fields, particularly in banking and finance.

Firat Isbecer, Co-founder and CEO of Commencis, said, "With over 20 years of experience in the industry, we have collaborated with leading banks and financial services providers to create some outstanding digital success stories."

Reducing costs for financial services providers

"Commencis LLM is designed to bring its depth of understanding and interaction capabilities to bear on providing a better customer experience and to increase the speed of problem-solving in financial services. This will help both reduce costs and improve the quality of current digital services offerings at banks. Looking ahead, our focus will be on helping our clients increase customer loyalty and on providing them with a competitive advantage through hyper-personalization and rapid response technologies," Isbecer added.

Commencis is a leading provider of the latest technologies in digital banking products, payment, identity verification, and end-to-end customer experience solutions in the financial services industry. The use of artificial intelligence will enable companies to gain a better understanding of customer behaviors, enable the offering of more personalized services, further automate transaction processes, and enhance security measures.

About Commencis

Commencis has more than two decades of expertise in the world of experience design, software engineering and cloud technologies. Putting digital at the core, the company transforms businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world. Commencis enables clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

The company's products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail in more than 20 countries. With 500 employees in offices in Istanbul, London, and Berlin, Commencis helps clients around the globe commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

Learn more at www.commencis.com

