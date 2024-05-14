Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the acceptance of a poster presentation at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress being held in Madrid, Spain from June 13-16, 2024.
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Title: ADI-270: An Armored Allogeneic Anti-CD70 CAR ?d T Cell Therapy Designed for Multiple Solid and Hematological Cancer Indications
Presenting Author: Yvan Chanthery, Ph.D.
Date Time: June 14, 2024 at 18:00 CEST
About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.
