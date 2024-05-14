The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Invests $1.1 Million in Grants to Communities to Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month

770 admission-free, live musical events presented throughout the United States and Canada

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF), a leading non-profit organization enriching lives and uniting communities through the power of music, wrapped up its annual initiative to present admission-free live musical performances celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) in April.

Nearly 5,000 professional musicians in 78 markets across North America performed for appreciative audiences from Honolulu to Saskatoon to New Orleans and beyond. Events were held in parks, libraries, schools, art galleries, assisted living residences, community centers, churches, and other venues where communities gather. This includes 66 live-streamed events available on the MPTF Facebook page to anyone in the United States and Canada.

MPTF Trustee Dan Beck commented, "Our JAM initiative continues to grow, particularly coming out of the pandemic. We appreciate the enormous efforts of the American Federation of Musicians for organizing these admission-free performances across North America."

Primarily funded by four major record companies, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Walt Disney Records, the MPTF has also played a vital role in support of the music industry's gig economy. The independently run organization has distributed millions of dollars in financial resources and grants, engaging professional musicians who are members of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) to perform live in admission-free events across North America. Since its founding in 1948, the MPTF has distributed approximately $624.8 million (USD) in sponsorship money.

In 2019 the initiative provided 125 fully funded performances throughout the U.S. and Canada; that grew to 270 events in 2022. In 2023, MPTF's JAM events grew again to 575 performances and in 2024, the number of events increased by nearly 30% to 770 admission-free performances featuring the rich and varied legacy of the history of jazz music.

Awareness for the 2024 campaign benefitted from the addition of media partners Allaboutjazz.com and Jazznearyou.com, websites which boast the world's largest jazz events calendar and reach a combined 240,000 viewers per month.

"We were thrilled to work with the Music Performance Trust Fund and support union locals of the American Federation of Musicians throughout the U.S. and Canada," stated Michael Ricci, founder and publisher of AllAboutJazz.com and JazzNearYou.com. "By posting dates for these performances on our website, we gave presenters and performers a wider audience while helping more jazz enthusiasts locate and attend live jazz events in their communities."

Events were organized by American Federation of Musicians locals to ensure fair compensation for all performers.

About the MPTF : The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We also seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. The MPTF was established more than 75 years ago by recording companies including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. Interested parties may contact Natty Hepburn-Beaty, Manager of Marketing Services, at nhepburnbeaty@musicpf.org or visit www.musicpf.org.

About the AAJ : All About Jazz has been a pillar of the jazz community since 1995, championing the music as an art form and, more importantly, supporting the musicians who create it. Their enduring commitment has made "AAJ" one of the most culturally important websites of its kind, read by hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, musicians and industry figures every month. For more information, contact Michael Ricci at mricci.aaj@gmail.com.

