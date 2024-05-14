Invosys Announces Strategic Partnership With Xima to Further Enhance CX for Business & Enterprise

Invosys has recently announced its partnership with Xima, a leading provider of cloud-based contact centre/CX solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Set to redefine the standards for customer experiences in business environments, Invosys is staying true to its mission of continually innovating communication technologies. Through this partnership, Invosys customers will be able to access a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to elevate the customer experience significantly.

"Partnering with Xima is a welcomed opportunity for Invosys as we continue to innovate our service offerings. Through this collaboration, we'll be able to expand our existing platform's capabilities while setting a new benchmark in customer service excellence," said Jane Anderson, CEO of Invosys.

The collaboration is poised to offer unparalleled access to enterprise-grade features that promise to optimise agent performance and productivity. Businesses can now leverage skills-based routing, queue callback functionality, and enhanced workforce applications - all at a more accessible price point.

With the addition of robust reporting capabilities, this collaboration will result in access to in-depth analyses of call volumes, average handling times, and customer satisfaction rates. Such data is invaluable for making informed decisions that boost both performance and satisfaction across customer touchpoints. Moreover, Invosys's Number Manager application will also provide advanced features and functionality, including area-based call routing, fraud protection, call queuing, call distribution and much more, allowing for an enhanced offering to customers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Invosys and believe this strategic collaboration will enrich the contact centre industry. In our efforts to combine our technological strengths, we aim to deliver unparalleled customer experiences that are responsive and proactive in nature," remarked a spokesperson at Xima.

This strategic alliance underscores Invosys's ongoing commitment to providing its clients with best-in-class business communication technology. By integrating Xima's industry-leading solutions, Invosys will offer an unmatched customer experience for all users.

About Xima

Xima Software was founded in 2007 and is dedicated to enabling companies to manage their business through innovative contact center solutions. As an industry-leading software company, Xima creates user-friendly applications that integrate with business phone systems and provide historical reporting and call recording, as well as real-time wallboards, skills-based routing, and multi-channel options.

About Invosys

Since its founding in 2006 in Manchester, England, Invosys has emerged as a pioneering force in hybrid cloud UCaaS and CCaaS, offering comprehensive managed end-to-end solutions. Invosys has distinguished itself through significant investment in the development, hosting, and management of systems capable of efficiently processing hundreds of millions of call minutes annually. Invosys's steadfast dedication to reliability and innovation ensures the delivery of call solutions and robust systems that streamline complexity in call routing and implementation, catering to the diverse needs of their customer base. https://www.invosys.com/

