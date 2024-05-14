Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Reuters Events sat down with Allstate's new Chief Claims Officer, Mike Fiato to talk about everything claims! With his 30+ years in the industry, Mike shared how claims leaders can progress their departments where it matters most in 2024 and so much more.

Hear Mike's tips and tricks on:

Claims' Focus During Disruption: What is currently propelling the claims industry and what the most important factor for carriers to focus on is

What is currently propelling the claims industry and what the most important factor for carriers to focus on is Going Above and Beyond for Customers: How claims teams can do more, when they are already doing so much, to fix the leakage in CX

How claims teams can do more, when they are already doing so much, to fix the leakage in CX Maximizing on AI's Advancement: What claims teams should be doing to embrace and transform with AI and GenAI

What claims teams should be doing to embrace and transform with AI and GenAI Tackling the Cost of Claims: How we can predict and prevent the future rise of claims costs

"You can get enamoured with the bright shiny object, but it is still ultimately this individual that we've hired, trained, cultivated that has to deliver, and so if those tools aren't built and then executed on with complete synergy with your claims staff, you're going to create outcomes you not going to be happy with."

