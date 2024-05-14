DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 11/06/2024

Amundi Asset Management (GHYU) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 11/06/2024 14-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Overview . Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail . The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 11/06/2024. . The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the details in the table below. . Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. . Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. . Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. Receiving ETFs ETF Trading Stock First Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving ETF (at Open) Amundi Global Bloomberg MSCI Global London LU2099295466 Physical High Yield Corporate High Yield 0.25% USD GHYU USD Stock 11/06/2024 Corporate Bond SRI Sustainable Index LN Exchange ESG - Acc Absorbed ETFs Last Trading ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) Lyxor Global High Bloomberg MSCI Global London LU2099295466 Synthetic Yield Sustainable Corporate High Yield 0.25% USD GHYU USD Stock 10/06/2024 Exposure UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index LN Exchange - Acc

