Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
14.05.24
11:34 Uhr
71,15 Euro
-1,00
-1,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,6571,8517:30
0,0000,00017:30
Dow Jones News
14.05.2024 | 16:22
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 11/06/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 11/06/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (GHYU) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 11/06/2024 
14-May-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Overview 
 . Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Important 
  information: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail 
 . The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 11/06/2024. 
 . The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find the 
  details in the table below. 
 . Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. 
 . Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. 
 . Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 
 
Receiving ETFs 
                                     ETF    Trading Stock  First Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index         TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchange of the Receiving 
                                                   ETF (at Open) 
             Amundi Global   Bloomberg MSCI Global              London 
LU2099295466 Physical  High Yield    Corporate High Yield  0.25% USD GHYU  USD   Stock  11/06/2024 
             Corporate Bond  SRI Sustainable Index      LN       Exchange 
             ESG - Acc 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                    Last Trading 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   day of the 
                                     CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF 
                                                    (at Close) 
             Lyxor Global High  Bloomberg MSCI Global              London 
LU2099295466 Synthetic  Yield Sustainable  Corporate High Yield 0.25% USD GHYU  USD   Stock   10/06/2024 
             Exposure UCITS ETF SRI Sustainable Index      LN       Exchange 
             - Acc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2099295466 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GHYU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 321491 
EQS News ID:  1902881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902881&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
