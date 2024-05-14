Pepco: Power Surge: Local Students Are Left Speechless by Full Tuition Scholarships

By Chuck McDade
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Pepco
Pepco | The Source
We recently hosted several Howard University Students who are 2024 Pepco Power Scholars. They were left speechless after Pepco provided a power surge toward their tuition.
Pepco Power Scholars program funds need and merit-based scholarships as well as internships, mentorships, and networking to engineering, computer science and finance students.
