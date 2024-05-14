Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 16:26
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepco: Power Surge: Local Students Are Left Speechless by Full Tuition Scholarships

By Chuck McDade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Pepco
Pepco | The Source

We recently hosted several Howard University Students who are 2024 Pepco Power Scholars. They were left speechless after Pepco provided a power surge toward their tuition.

Pepco Power Scholars program funds need and merit-based scholarships as well as internships, mentorships, and networking to engineering, computer science and finance students.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

