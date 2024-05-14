Pepco: Power Surge: Local Students Are Left Speechless by Full Tuition Scholarships

By Chuck McDade

We recently hosted several Howard University Students who are 2024 Pepco Power Scholars. They were left speechless after Pepco provided a power surge toward their tuition.

Pepco Power Scholars program funds need and merit-based scholarships as well as internships, mentorships, and networking to engineering, computer science and finance students.

