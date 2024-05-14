Anzeige
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Block Listing Six-Monthly Return

DJ Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Block Listing Six-Monthly Return 
14-May-2024 / 14:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
14 May 2024 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
14 May 2024 
Name of applicant                                        Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Long Term Incentive 
                                                Plan - 2021 
                                                        14 May 
Period of return                              From        14 November To 2024 
                                                2023 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return              3,163,076 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                                3,264 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 
 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           3,159,812 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385 
Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Deferred Variable Reward 
                                                Plan - 2016 
                                                        14 May 
Period of return                              From        14 November To 2024 
                                                2023 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             7,314,800 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   52,160 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           7,262,640 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services over three million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It remains one of the highest rated high street banks for overall service quality for personal customers, the best bank for service in-store for business customers and joint top for service in-store for personal customers, in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey in February 2024.

Metro Bank has also been awarded "Large Loans Mortgage Lender of the Year", 2024 and 2023 Mortgage Awards, accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2023, "2023 Best Lender of the Year - UK" in the M&A Today, Global Awards, the "Inclusive Culture Initiative Award" in the 2023 Inclusive Awards, "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award" and "Leader of the Year Award 2023" at the Top 1% Workplace Awards, "Best Women Mortgage Leaders in the UK" from Elite Women 2023, "Diversity Lead of the Year", 2023 Women in Finance, Best Large Loan Lender, 2023 Mortgage Strategy Awards" "Best Business Credit Card", Forbes Advisor Best of 2023 Awards, "Best Business Credit Card", 2023 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of Metro Bank PLC.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  321493 
EQS News ID:  1902941 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
