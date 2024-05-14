Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 16:30
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michter's Distillery: The World's Most Admired Whiskey Announces 2024 Release Of 10 Year Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since becoming the first American whiskey to be named the World's Most Admired Whiskey, Michter's will be releasing its acclaimed 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye. The release is a single barrel product bottled from stocks over ten years old that have been selected by Michter's production team.

Michter's 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye

"For over 20 years at Michter's, we have been hard at work trying to show that American Rye can be a world class spirit. Along with our US*1 Rye, our 10 Year Rye has led the way for us. In fact, the first rye released by Kentucky Michter's was our 10 Year Rye," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

Different from many of the rye whiskeys produced in Indiana, Canada, and elsewhere, Michter's 10 Year Rye bears the hallmarks of its home state as a quintessential "Kentucky-style" rye. Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee said, "When I came to Michter's, I developed a greater appreciation for Kentucky-style rye with its additional flavor nuances that come from having more corn and more malted barley in a majority rye mashbill."

The barrels released for this 2024 bottling were approved by Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson. Wilson observed, "What strikes me about the 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye is its elegance and complexity without being spice dominant. The spice is beautifully integrated with hints of floral notes, fruit, honey, citrus and chocolate that create a wonderfully balanced experience perfect for a summer evening."

A 92.8 proof (46.4% alcohol by volume) spirit, Michter's 10 Year Rye has a suggested retail price of $200 in the U.S. The Louisville-based distillery plans to allocate this release in limited quantities to its export markets as well.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. In late October 2023, whiskey history was made when the UK-based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. An American whiskey (Michter's) was finally voted the World's Most Admired Whiskey. For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412350/Michters_10_Year_Rye_lifestyle_2024_release.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923917/MICHTER_S_DISTILLERY__LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-most-admired-whiskey-announces-2024-release-of-10-year-rye-302145044.html

