Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2024 | 16:34
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen

InterMail A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen because of the
company's request for removal as informed by the company on 14 May 2024. The
last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen is 16 May
2024. 



ISIN:             DK0010212224           
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             InterMail            
---------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 5): 3,852,465 shares (DKK 19,262,325)
---------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           42578118             
---------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             5020               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          IMAIL              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         3473               
---------------------------------------------------------------



________________________________________________________________________________
__________ 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221804
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.