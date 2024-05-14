Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: InterMail A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen

InterMail A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 14 May 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen is 16 May 2024. ISIN: DK0010212224 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: InterMail --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 5): 3,852,465 shares (DKK 19,262,325) --------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 42578118 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 5020 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMAIL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3473 --------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ __________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221804