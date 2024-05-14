

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The positive momentum of 2023's record-breaking year for U.S. visa processing continues in 2024.



In the first half of fiscal year 2024, the State Department issued nearly 5.2 million non-immigrant visas worldwide, more than that of any previous year over the same period. During the past six months, 30 percent of U.S. embassies and consulates overseas set all-time records for non-immigrant visas issued.



International visitors have in recent years contributed as much as $239 billion annually to the U.S. economy, supporting an estimated 9.5 million American jobs, the State Department said in a press release.



In the first half of fiscal 2024, the Department issued nearly 4.1 million B visitor visas and border crossing cards for tourists and temporary business travelers worldwide.



Nearly two-thirds of B visitor visas and border crossing cards were issued in Mexico, India, Brazil, China, Colombia, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Ecuador. Together these missions issued more visas than ever before on record.



By mid-year fiscal 2024 the State Department issued visas to nearly 134,000 exchange visitor program participants and 115,000 students. According to the Department of Commerce, international students contributed nearly $38 billion to the U.S. economy in 2022 and more than 335,000 jobs.



A record-breaking 205,000 visas were issued to temporary or seasonal workers in agriculture and other sectors, providing lawful labor pathways which support key parts of the American economy and protect the U.S. food supply.



Nearly 160,000 non-immigrant visas were issued to airline and shipping crew members who support U.S. global transportation and supply chains. This was the second-highest half-year issuance record in this category.



Nearly 25,000 employment-based immigrant visas were issued in the first half of fiscal 2024 - 75 percent more than the same period in FY 2019.



