Connectivity: IT - Co-location and Connectivity Price list changes effective August 1, 2024

Nasdaq will update the Co-location and Connectivity Price list effective August 1, 2024. The update covers fees related to legacy connectivity options with Test and Production access over the same physical cross connect. As communicated November 16, 2022 ("Introduction of dedicated network for Nasdaq Nordic Test environments"), Nasdaq has introduced a dedicated network for testing and will move all testing to this new network. Customers who have migrated to the new network will not be impacted by this price change. The price list is now available on the Nasdaq technical website under the Resource Center section at https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivity. For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact: Per Wettergren Head of Business Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe Development Europe Global Connectivity Global Connectivity Services +46 8 Services +46 8 405 6382 405 6103 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com per.wettergren@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221848