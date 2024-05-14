Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2024 | 17:22
Connectivity: IT - Co-location and Connectivity Price list changes effective August 1, 2024

Nasdaq will update the Co-location and Connectivity Price list effective August
1, 2024. The update covers fees related to legacy connectivity options with
Test and Production access over the same physical cross connect. As
communicated November 16, 2022 ("Introduction of dedicated network for Nasdaq
Nordic Test environments"), Nasdaq has introduced a dedicated network for
testing and will move all testing to this new network. Customers who have
migrated to the new network will not be impacted by this price change. 

The price list is now available on the Nasdaq technical website under the
Resource Center section at
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivity. 



For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact:

Per Wettergren Head of Business      Richard Gaudy Head of Sales Europe  
 Development Europe Global Connectivity   Global Connectivity Services +46 8 
 Services +46 8 405 6382          405 6103 richard.gaudy@nasdaq.com  
 per.wettergren@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221848
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
