Carbon, a French PV module maker, says its new €1. 7 billion ($1. 8 billion) manufacturing facility will initially produce TOPCon products. From pv magazine France French solar module manufacturer Carbon has revealed it plans to start pilot production at its vertically integrated TOPCon and IBC solar module factory in Fos-sur-Mer, in southern France's Bouches-du-Rhône department, in fall 2025. The factory will use a 500 MW pilot production line for TOPCon panels. The company said it will initially produce the modules with cells sourced in Europe or outside Europe. "The selection of our suppliers ...

