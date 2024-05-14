Third Quarter Operating Verticals revenues of €300.3m +8.5% 1 year-on-year +1.4% 1 quarter-on-quarter

Sustained double-digit growth in Connectivity

Nine Month Operating Verticals revenues up 3.6% 1 year-on-year

FY 2023-24 financial objectives confirmed.

Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) reports revenues for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31 March 2024.

In millions Q3 2022-23 Q3 2023-24 Change (%) Reported Like-for-like2 Video 169.3 160.2 -5.4 -4.9 Government Services 31.4 43.6 +38.9 +22.1 Mobile Connectivity 26.9 39.2 +45.6 +48.0 Fixed Connectivity 44.0 57.4 +30.2 +24.2 Total Operating Verticals 271.6 300.3 +10.6 +8.5 Other Revenues 0.4 0.5 +48.3 +48.2 Total 272.0 300.8 +10.6 +8.3 EUR/USD exchange rate 1.07 1.09

Note: Reported indicators include OneWeb since October 1st, 2023, and are compared to reported Eutelsat's FY 2022-23 performance on a standalone basis.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third Quarter and Nine-month revenues in line with expectations.

Video in line with overall market trend of mid-single digit decline; base effect of nonrenewal of Digitürk contract and Russian sanctions washed through from Q3.

Double-digit growth in Connectivity (Government Services: +22.1%; Mobile Connectivity: +48.0%; and Fixed Connectivity: +24.2%), driven by incremental GEO capacity and LEO.

All Full Year 2023-24 financial objectives confirmed.

Successful launch of EUTELSAT 36D satellite, assuring service continuity with optimised performance for video customers at the 36° East orbital position.

Major $500m commercial deal with Intelsat for capacity on OneWeb LEO constellation.

OneWeb ground network roll-out on track.

Refinancing of November 2025 bond completed.

THIRD QUARTER REVENUES3

Total revenues for the Third Quarter stood at €300.8 million up 10.6% on a reported basis and by 8.3% like-for-like. Revenues of the four Operating Verticals (i.e., excluding 'Other Revenues') stood at €300.3 million. They were up by 8.5% on a like-for-like basis. Quarter-on-quarter, revenues of the four Operating Verticals were up by 1.4% like-for-like.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all variations indicated hereunder are on a like-for-like basis, ie, at constant currency and perimeter.

Video (53% of revenues)

Third Quarter Video revenues amounted to €160.2 million, down 4.9% year-on-year, in line with the broader market trend following wash-through of the base effect of last year's nonrenewal of the Digitürk contract and Russian sanctions. On a quarter-on-quarter basis revenues were down 3.9% reflecting the non-recurrence of a one-off c.€3 million contract in Q2.

On the commercial front, Eutelsat secured several new contracts in emerging broadcast regions, highlighting the ongoing relevance of satellite in these markets, where sustained demand is partially mitigating the decline in Europe. They included notably new business on the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite which was selected by StarTV for the deployment of StarFlix, its new video streaming service, and by Instituto Nacional de Radio y Televisión del Perú which signed a multi-year capacity agreement for large-scale content distribution to homes and IP devices across the country.

Eutelsat also inked new business at its 7/8° West orbital position with Télédiffusion d'Algérie which increased capacity on the EUTELSAT 7 West A satellite to consolidate its TV and radio channels on the country's leading video neighbourhood. Finally, iKO Media Group is leveraging capacity at the 16° East, 13° East, and 7/8° West orbital positions to bring its new eSports TV package, eCLUTCH, to screens across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

On the operational front, Eutelsat celebrated the successful launch and deployment of its EUTELSAT 36D satellite, set to replace EUTELSAT 36B, at the 36° East orbital position, assuring service continuity with optimised performance for customers over its footprint.

Fixed Connectivity (19% of revenues)

Third Quarter Fixed Broadband revenues stood at €57.4 million, up 24.2% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. They mainly reflected the entry into service of KONNECT VHTS, as well as contribution from OneWeb. Quarter-on-quarter, revenues were up by 6.7%.

On the commercial front OneWeb is gaining traction with the activation of contracts where the service is now fully operational, notably in South Africa where Q-KON, a leading satellite engineering enterprise, is leveraging the constellation to deliver digital banking services in the region, while NEC XON, a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of Japan's NEC Group, has signed a multi-year, multimillion-dollar deal for connectivity capacity to integrate into its suite of systems, providing secure connectivity for enterprise customers in areas that lack terrestrial connectivity especially in agriculture, mining, oil gas and fibre back-up.

Government Services (15% of revenues)

Third Quarter Government Services revenues stood at €43.6 million, up 22.1% year-on-year. They were boosted by the contribution of the EGNOS GEO-4 contract on HOTBIRD 13G4 from June 2023; they also embark the carry-forward effect of the Fall 2023 US Department of Defence rate of above 80%.

Quarter-on-quarter, revenues were up by 7.2%.

The Spring 2024 renewal campaign with US Department of Defence confirmed the improved trend of Fall 2023, with a renewal rate once again above 80%.

Mobile Connectivity (13% of revenues)

Third Quarter Mobile Connectivity revenues stood at €39.2 million, up 48.0% year-on-year. They reflected the entry into service of the high-throughput satellite, EUTELSAT 10B and OneWeb growth. Quarter-on-quarter, revenues were up +11.9% underpinned by ramp-up on OneWeb.

On the commercial front, Eutelsat extended its partnership with Universal Satcom, the Dubai-based satellite communication system integrator with a new multi-year capacity deal enabling Universal Satcom to leverage Eutelsat's geostationary ADVANCE maritime packaged solutions in Ku-band to extend its coverage in MENA and globally. Elsewhere, Australia's Sat One, is leveraging the OneWeb LEO constellation for the first-time activation of land-based services across Australia's remote northern and southern regions, maritime services in Australian waters, and commercial service in New Zealand.

Other Revenues

'Other Revenues' amounted to €0.5 million in the Third Quarter versus €0.4million a year earlier and €0.1 million in the Second Quarter. They included a negative (€1.1) million impact from hedging operations compared to a negative impact of (€1.8) million last year and a negative impact of (€1.6) million in the Second Quarter.

BACKLOG

The backlog stood at €3.9 billion as of 31 March 2024 versus €3.5 billion a year ago, and €3.9 billion at end-December 2023, reflecting its natural erosion, especially in the Video segment, in the absence of major renewals, offset by the contribution of OneWeb.

It was equivalent to 3.4 times 2022-23 revenues, with Video representing 44%.

31 March 2023 31 Dec. 2023 31 March 2024 Value of contracts (€ billions) 3.5 3.9 3.9 Value in years of revenues based on previous year 3.1 3.5 3.4 Share of Video application (%) 61 46 44

Note: The backlog represents future revenues from capacity or service agreements and can include contracts for satellites under procurement.Managed services are not included in the backlog.

NINE MONTH REVENUES

Revenues for the first Nine Months of FY 2023-24 stood at €873.5 million, up by 3.3% on a reported basis and by 3.4% at constant currency and perimeter, underpinned by Eutelsat GEO business and inclusion of OneWeb LEO business in the Second Quarter.

Revenues of the four Operating Verticals (excluding 'Other Revenues') up 3.6% on a like-for-like basis excluding a negative currency effect of -€20.9m.

In millions 9m 2022-23 9m 2023-24 Change (%) Reported Like-for-like5 Video 535.3 491.4 -8.2 -7.0 Government Services 98.2 118.2 +20.3 +14.7 Mobile Connectivity 82.8 109.9 +32.7 +39.1 Fixed Connectivity 137.2 151.9 +10.7 +14.2 Total Operating Verticals 853.5 871.4 +2.1 +3.6 Other Revenues -7.8 2.1 n.a n.a Total 845.8 873.5 +3.3 +3.4 EUR/USD exchange rate 1.03 1.08

OUTLOOK6

On the back of the performance of the first Nine Months, we confirm our objectives7 for the Full Year 2023-24 of Operating Vertical Revenues of between 1.25-1.30 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of €650m to €680m.

Elsewhere, cash capex8 for FY 2024 remains expected in a range between €600m and €650m after synergies; for the period FY 2025 to FY 2030, cash capex is expected between €600m to €700m on average per annum.

We also continue to target leverage of c.3x in the medium term.

++ENDS++

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries.

The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

APPENDIX

Quarterly Reported revenues for FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24

In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 2022-23 2022-23 2022-23 2022-23 2022-23 2023-24 2023-24 2023-24 Video 183.5 182.4 169.3 169.5 704.8 163.5 167.6 160.2 Government Services 34.7 32.2 31.4 45.1 143.4 33.5 40.7 43.6 Mobile Connectivity 25.9 30.0 26.9 27.3 110.1 35.2 36.0 39.2 Fixed Connectivity 46.4 46.8 44.0 40.6 177.8 40.2 54.3 57.4 Total Operating Verticals 290.5 291.4 271.6 282.6 1,136.1 272.5 298.6 300.3 Other Revenues -3.1 -5.0 0.4 3.0 -4.8 1.5 0.1 0.5 Total 287.4 286.4 272.0 285.5 1,131.3 274.0 298.7 300.8

1 Like-for-like change.

2 Change at constant currency and perimeter. The variation is calculated as follows: i) Q3 2023-24 USD revenues are converted at Q3 2022-23 rates; ii) the contribution of the BigBlu retail broadband operations from 1st January 2023 to 31 March 2023 is excluded from Q3 2022-23 revenues iii) Q3 2022-23 revenues are restated to take into account the contribution of OneWeb as if the operation had been completed from July 1st 2022; iv) Hedging revenues are excluded.

3 The share of each application as a percentage of total revenues is calculated excluding "Other Revenues".

4 Generating €100m over 15 years.

5 Change at constant currency and perimeter. The variation is calculated as follows: i) 9-months 2023-24 USD revenues are converted at 9-months 2022-23 rates; ii) the contribution of the BigBlu retail broadband operations from 1st July 2022 to 31 March 2023 is excluded from 9-months 2022-23 revenues iii) 9-months 2022-23 revenues are restated to take into account the contribution of OneWeb as if the operation had been completed from July 1st 2022; iv) Hedging revenues are excluded.

6 Outlook based on the deployment plan outlined in the Third Quarter 2023-2024 revenue presentation. It assumes no further material deterioration of revenues generated from Russian customers.

7 Based on a EUR/USD rate of 1.00

8 Based on nominal deployment plan for the GEO fleet and LEO constellation; excluding uncommitted projects.

