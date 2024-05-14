Appulse Corporation Announces a Declaration of Dividend

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Appulse Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:APL) announces that on May 14, 2024, the board of directors of the Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its issued and outstanding Common Shares.
The Corporation's Common Shares will trade on a due-bill basis from May 28, 2024 until June 7, 2024 as follows:
Payable Date: June 7, 2024
Record Date: May 28, 2024
Due-bill Period: May 28, 2024 to June 7, 2024 inclusive
Ex-distribution Date: June 10, 2024
Due-bill Redemption Date: June 10, 2024
For further information contact:
Doug Baird, President
Telephone: (403) 807-0717
Email: dabaird@shaw.ca
Dennis Schmidt, CFO
Telephone: (403) 466-1858
Email: dennis@balisardo.ca
