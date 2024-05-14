Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 17:50
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appulse Corporation Announces a Declaration of Dividend

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Appulse Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:APL) announces that on May 14, 2024, the board of directors of the Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Corporation's Common Shares will trade on a due-bill basis from May 28, 2024 until June 7, 2024 as follows:

Payable Date: June 7, 2024
Record Date: May 28, 2024
Due-bill Period: May 28, 2024 to June 7, 2024 inclusive
Ex-distribution Date: June 10, 2024
Due-bill Redemption Date: June 10, 2024

For further information contact:

Doug Baird, President
Telephone: (403) 807-0717
Email: dabaird@shaw.ca

Dennis Schmidt, CFO
Telephone: (403) 466-1858
Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

