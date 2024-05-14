Appulse Corporation Announces a Declaration of Dividend

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Appulse Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:APL) announces that on May 14, 2024, the board of directors of the Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Corporation's Common Shares will trade on a due-bill basis from May 28, 2024 until June 7, 2024 as follows:

Payable Date: June 7, 2024

Record Date: May 28, 2024

Due-bill Period: May 28, 2024 to June 7, 2024 inclusive

Ex-distribution Date: June 10, 2024

Due-bill Redemption Date: June 10, 2024

For further information contact:

Doug Baird, President

Telephone: (403) 807-0717

Email: dabaird@shaw.ca

Dennis Schmidt, CFO

Telephone: (403) 466-1858

Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

