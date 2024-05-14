- IO-202, in combination with azacitidine, has demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit for frontline CMML patients -

- IO-202 is a first-in-class humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor B4 (LILRB4, also known as ILT3) -

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. ("Immune-Onc"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies in immunology and oncology by targeting myeloid cell inhibitory receptors, today announced the company will present Phase 1b interim data for IO-202 in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) at the 2024 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting held virtually and in Madrid, Spain, June 13 16.

Promising early responses, including 4 out of 5 efficacy evaluable patients achieving complete remission (CR), were observed in the Phase 1b expansion study of hypomethylating agents-naïve CMML patients using the preliminary recommended Phase 2 dose of IO-202 in combination with azacitidine (AZA). Hypomethylating agents, including AZA, are the only FDA-approved treatment option for CMML, with only a 7-17% CR rate.1 Phase 1b interim data demonstrate that IO-202 is well tolerated in combination with azacitidine. All patients who achieved CR exhibited high baseline LILRB4 expression on bone marrow blasts, supporting the mechanism of action of IO-202 as a targeted therapy with antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis. Study enrollment is ongoing, and additional clinical data will be presented at EHA.

"CMML is an incurable cancer with a poor prognosis and limited treatment options. We are highly encouraged by the early complete responses seen in our evaluable patient pool," said Charlene Liao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Immune-Onc. "We believe that the addition of IO-202 to the standard of care treatment, such as azacitidine, has the potential to change the treatment landscape of CMML."

Poster presentation details:

Abstract Number: P792 (here)

Title: Targeting LILRB4 (ILT3) Using IO-202 in Patients with Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML): Interim Efficacy, Safety, and Mechanism of Action Data from the Phase 1b Expansion Cohort

Presenter: Ahmed Aribi, M.D., assistant professor, Division of Leukemia, City of Hope in Duarte, CA

Session Title: Myelodysplastic Syndromes Clinical

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 14, 6-7 p.m. CEST

ABOUT CHRONIC MYELOMONOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CMML)

CMML is a rare form of blood cancer, occurring in 4 of every 1,000,000 people in the United States each year, 1 or about 1,100 annual cases.2 CMML is characterized by the presence of a high monocyte count (>1x109/L peripheral monocytes with monocytes 10% of white blood count) along with dysplastic features in the bone marrow.1 Current FDA-approved therapies for CMML are all hypomethylating agents, including azacitidine, only achieving a 7%-17% complete response rate.1

ABOUT LILRB4 (also known as ILT3)

LILRB4, also known as ILT3, is an immune-modulatory transmembrane protein found on monocytes and monocyte-derived cells. LILRB4 is expressed on certain hematologic cancer cells, such as myelomonocytic leukemia blasts, and on certain pathogenic cells involved in autoimmunity and inflammatory processes.

About IO-202

IO-202 is a first-in-class IgG1 antibody with specific, high-affinity binding to LILRB4 and depletes LILRB4 positive cells via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis. As such, IO-202 is a targeted therapy with broad potential in blood cancers and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

IO-202 has completed the dose escalation part of the first-in-human, multicenter, open-label Phase 1 study in the U.S., and the data was presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress in 2023. This Phase 1 trial has advanced to the dose expansion stage to evaluate IO-202 in combination with azacitidine (NCT04372433) in patients with newly diagnosed chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) who have not received any hypomethylating agents (HMA).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IO-202 Fast Track Designations for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed or refractory CMML, respectively. The FDA has also granted IO-202 Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of AML and CMML, respectively.

ABOUT IMMUNE-ONC THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc. ("Immune-Onc") is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies in immunology and oncology by targeting myeloid cell inhibitory receptors.

Immune-Onc has a differentiated pipeline with a current focus on targeting the Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor subfamily B (LILRB). Immune-Onc's focused platform approach has led to the development of several promising therapeutics across various stages of development. Those include IO-108, an antagonist antibody targeting LILRB2 (also known as ILT4), in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for solid tumors, and IO-202, a first-in-class antibody targeting LILRB4 (also known as ILT3), in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). IO-202 has the potential to be the best-in-class antibody therapy for lupus and can extend to other indications in immunology and inflammation. Additional assets in Immune-Onc's pipeline include IO-312 (a novel bispecific antibody targeting LILRB4 and CD3), IO-106 (first-in-class antagonist antibody targeting LAIR1), and undisclosed immunology and oncology programs.

Immune-Onc has established agreements with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including BeiGene, Regeneron and Roche, to support its global product development plans for IO-108 and IO-202. It has received research grants from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and investment from The Leukemia Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP®). Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Immune-Onc has assembled a diverse team with deep expertise in drug development and proven track records of success at leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.immune-onc.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

