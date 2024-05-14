Anzeige
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Announcement
14.05.2024
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dividend announcement

14 May 2024

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the period ended 30 April 2024 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Thursday 23 May 2024

Record Date Friday 24 May 2024

Payment Date Friday 24 June 2024

Dividend per Share 0.051851 pounds per share (Sterling)

The dividend payment is in accordance with the Company's dividend policy as further described in the Chair's Review to the 2023 Annual Report & Accounts.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare - Company Secretary
Samuel Walden - Client Service & Relationship Manager
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


