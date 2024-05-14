Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dividend announcement

14 May 2024

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the period ended 30 April 2024 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date Thursday 23 May 2024

Record Date Friday 24 May 2024

Payment Date Friday 24 June 2024

Dividend per Share 0.051851 pounds per share (Sterling)

The dividend payment is in accordance with the Company's dividend policy as further described in the Chair's Review to the 2023 Annual Report & Accounts.

For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Cara De La Mare - Company Secretary

Samuel Walden - Client Service & Relationship Manager

+44 (0) 1481 745001

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com