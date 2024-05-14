Glidewell's Latest Issue of Chairside Magazine Contains Valuable Insights for All Clinicians

An In-Depth Look at the Current Trends and Future of Dentistry

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Volume 19, Issue 1 of Chairside® magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. There is something for dental clinicians of every kind in the latest edition, which covers the current state of the industry alongside fascinating case studies and product spotlights that highlight cutting-edge in-office technologies. There's also a complete overview from Jim Glidewell on the Glidewell HT Implant System, formerly known as the Hahn Tapered Implant System.



'Chairside' Volume 19, Issue 1

Cover of 'Chairside' V19I1 With Dr. Kaveeta Channamsetty

"In addition to offering three CE credits, this issue of Chairside magazine provides readers with a wealth of insight into current trends in the dental industry from the challenges caused by lower insurance reimbursements to the ways dentists can use technologies such as digital scanning to improve patient communication and acceptance," said Editor-in-Chief Dr. Neil Park. "In keeping with this theme, our Q&A for this edition features an interview with Dr. Kaveeta Channamsetty, who has established a successful multi-location practice in the tri-state NYC area, one of the most competitive markets in the country."

This edition explores issues that remain timeless, including advice on how to make better decisions by learning to recognize and understand the influence of one's personal biases. The issue also features a check-in with a BruxZir® Zirconia patient to see how their veneers have held up for the past seven years.

"One particularly impactful case is a full-mouth restoration undertaken by Dr. Roger Pham for a patient that had put off addressing his oral health issues until he had retired from teaching," said Dr. Park. "This case shows how life-changing full-mouth rehabilitations can be for patients."

Chairside magazine continues to be a valuable resource for countless practices across the country that are eager to stay up to date on the latest developments in dentistry.

Contact Information

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell Laboratories

View the original press release on newswire.com.