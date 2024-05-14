BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

"Immunome continues to build momentum. We have completed the integration of AL102 and are executing activities necessary for regulatory submissions," said Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have also completed the integration of IM-1021 and are advancing that program and IM-3050 towards clinical trials."

Dr. Siegall continued, "In addition, we are working internally to design and develop additional next-generation ADC technology. Those efforts are complemented by our ongoing business development efforts, which seek to identify and procure high-quality technologies and clinical programs. Both our internal and external efforts are focused on expanding Immunome's pipeline with additional programs that have first-in-class or best-in-class potential and can improve the lives of cancer patients."

Pipeline Highlights

The purchase of AL101 and AL102 from Ayala Pharmaceuticals closed on March 25, 2024. Full enrollment for the Phase 3 RINGSIDE Part B study of AL102 for the treatment of desmoid tumors was completed in February 2024. Immunome expects to report topline data for RINGSIDE Part B in the second half of 2025. In parallel, Immunome continues to perform additional manufacturing and pharmacology work required to support a new drug application filing for AL102.

Immunome anticipates submitting INDs for two preclinical candidates in the first quarter of 2025: IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted RLT.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

As of March 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $309.7 million. Immunome's current cash runway is expected to extend into 2026.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $15.4 million, including stock-based compensation costs of $0.4 million.

In-process research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $112.0 million. These expenses were related to Immunome's acquisition of AL101 and AL102 from Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and the exclusive license of IM-1021 and related ADC platform technology from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., both of which closed in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $6.0 million, including stock-based compensation expense of $1.8 million.

Immunome reported a net loss of $129.5 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $2.51, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including small molecules, ADCs, and RLTs. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). We use words such as "may," "could," "potential," "will," "plan," "believe," "expect," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome's expectation to report topline data for the ongoing Phase 3 RINGSIDE Part B trial of AL102 in the second half of 2025; Immunome's expected timeline for submitting INDs for IM-3050 and IM-1021 in the first quarter of 2025; Immunome's expected cash runway; Immunome's ability to expand its pipeline through both internal and external efforts; and other statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on Immunome's expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; Immunome's ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including the development and commercialization of its pipeline and integration of newly acquired assets; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome's programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that Immunome's product and development candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome's management; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome's management team not being indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome's capital requirements and Immunome's expected cash runway; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome's intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024, in ARS Pharma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, being filed with the SEC today, and in Immunome's other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

Immunome, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; In thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,723 $ 98,679 Marketable securities 39,983 39,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,620 6,561 Total current assets 313,326 144,703 Property and equipment, net 4,302 2,073 Operating right-of-use assets 1,458 1,564 Restricted cash 100 100 Other long-term assets 568 100 Total assets $ 319,754 $ 148,540 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,179 $ 3,311 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,844 8,025 Deferred revenue, current 12,745 10,493 Total current liabilities 30,768 21,829 Deferred revenue, non-current 2,208 5,489 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,206 1,340 Total liabilities 34,182 28,658 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 6 4 Additional paid-in capital 637,861 342,663 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4 22 Accumulated deficit (352,299 ) (222,807 ) Total stockholders' equity 285,572 119,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 319,754 $ 148,540

Immunome, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited; In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ 1,029 $ 2,364 Operating expenses: In-process research and development 111,954 - Research and development(1) 15,369 3,913 General and administrative(1) 6,005 2,922 Total operating expenses 133,328 6,835 Loss from operations (132,299 ) (4,471 ) Interest income 2,807 201 Net loss $ (129,492 ) $ (4,270 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.51 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 51,544,383 12,182,478 Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (129,492 ) $ (4,270 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities (18 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (129,510 ) $ (4,270 ) (1) Amounts include non-cash, stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Research and development $ 383 $ 430 General and administrative 1,776 794 Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,159 $ 1,224

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com