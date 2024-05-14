SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced financial results for the Jack in the Box and Del Taco brands in the second quarter, ended April 14, 2024.

"I am proud of the execution by our Jack and Del Taco teams, delivering better-than-expected earnings and margin performance while navigating through increasing macro headwinds, pressure on low-income consumers and the implementation of California's minimum wage legislation," said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. "Top-line performance was impacted by the shift in consumer behavior and an unexpected delay in our Smashed Jack launch, but sales have improved since its introduction in mid-March. We have a clear plan to regain same store sales traction through a strong marketing calendar, new LTO's, and an expanded value menu throughout the remainder of 2024. I remain confident in our long-term strategy to drive sales, margin expansion, and new unit and market openings - as do our franchisees, who continue to grow our development pipeline and invest in the expansion of our brands."

Jack in the Box Performance

Same-store sales decreased 2.5% in the second quarter, comprised of franchise same-store sales decline of 2.6% and company-owned same-store sales decline of 0.6%. Both franchise and company-owned restaurants experienced declines in transactions, partially offset by a lift in average check. Systemwide sales for the second quarter decreased 1.6%.

Restaurant-Level Margin(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $23.3 million, or 23.6%, up from $20.4 million, or 21.4%, a year ago driven primarily by additional company-owned restaurants and commodity deflation.

Franchise-Level Margin(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $71.7 million, or 40.4%, a decrease from $73.9 million, or 41.2%, a year ago. The decrease was mainly driven by the decline in sales for the quarter and the resulting decrease in rent and royalty revenue.

Jack in the Box net restaurant count increased in the second quarter, with three restaurant openings and no restaurant closures. As of the second quarter, and since the launch of the development program in mid-2021, the company currently has 93 signed agreements for a total of 409 restaurants. Under these agreements, 44 restaurants have opened, leaving 365 remaining for future development.

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales: 12 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Company (0.6 %) 10.8 % Franchise (2.6 %) 9.4 % System (2.5 %) 9.5 %

Jack in the Box Restaurant Counts:

2024 2023 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Restaurant count at Q1'24 144 2,048 2,192 140 2,046 2,186 New - 3 3 - 2 2 Closed - - - - (1 ) (1 ) Restaurant count at end of Q2'24 144 2,051 2,195 140 2,047 2,187 Q2 Net Restaurant Increase - 3 3 YTD Net Restaurant Increase 1.4 % 0.3 % 0.4 %

Del Taco Performance

Same-store sales decreased 1.4% in the second quarter, comprised of franchise same-store sales decline of 1.1% and company-operated same-store sales decline of 1.8%. Sales performance included declines in transactions, partially offset by a lift in average check. Systemwide sales for the fiscal second quarter decreased 1.3%.

Restaurant-Level Margin(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $11.4 million, or 16.8%, down from $18.5 million, or 17.3%, a year ago. The decrease in margin dollars was due mainly to refranchising restaurants, while the decrease in margin percentage was due to increased costs for labor and utilities, partially offset by price increases and commodity deflation.

Franchise-Level Margin(1), a non-GAAP measure, was $6.1 million, or 28.9%, compared to $5.1 million, or 37.3%, a year ago. The decrease in margin percentage was driven by the impact of a higher franchise mix and the impact of the pass-thru rent and marketing fees.

Del Taco expanded the restaurant count in the second quarter, with three restaurant openings and no restaurant closings.

Del Taco Same-Store Sales: 12 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Company (1.8 %) 3.5 % Franchise (1.1 %) 2.8 % System (1.4 %) 3.2 %

Del Taco Restaurant Counts:

2024 2023 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Restaurant count at Q4'23 179 413 592 273 319 592 New - 3 3 - 3 3 Refranchised (13 ) 13 - - - - Restaurant count at end of Q2 166 429 595 273 322 595 Q2 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease) (13 ) 16 3 YTD Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease) (2.9 )% 1.9 % 0.5 %

Company-Wide Performance

Second quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.26. Operating Earnings Per Share(2), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.46 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $1.47 in the prior year quarter.

Total revenues decreased 7.7% to $365.3 million, compared to $395.7 million in the prior year quarter. The lower revenue is primarily the result of the Del Taco refranchising efforts. Net earnings was $25.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared with $26.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(3), a non-GAAP measure, was $75.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with $80.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Company-wide SG&A expense for the second quarter was $37.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was due primarily to lower incentive-based compensation and lower advertising due to fewer company-owned restaurants, partially offset by higher share-based compensation, legal and technology costs. When excluding net COLI gains, G&A was 2.5% of systemwide sales.

The income tax provisions reflect an effective tax rate of 26.5% in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 34.8% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Non-GAAP Operating EPS tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 27.1%.

(1) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

(2) Operating Earnings Per Share represents the diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis, excluding certain adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding certain adjustments. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

Capital Allocation

The Company repurchased 0.2 million shares of our common stock for an aggregate cost of $15.0 million in the second quarter. As of the end of the second quarter, there was $210.0 million remaining under the Board-authorized stock buyback program.

On May 10, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share, to be paid on June 25, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2024. Future dividends will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

Guidance & Outlook Updates

The following guidance and underlying assumptions reflect the company's current expectations for the fiscal year ending September 29, 2024. Any guidance measures not listed below remain the same as provided on November 21, 2023.

FY 2024 Company-wide Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA of $325-$330 million (previously $325-$335 million)

Operating EPS of $6.25-$6.40 (previously $6.25-$6.50)

Depreciation & Amortization of $60-$62 million (previously $61-$63 million)

FY 2024 Jack in the Box Segment Guidance

Same Store Sales growth of Flat-to-Low Single Digits (previously Low-to-Mid Single Digits)

Company-Owned Restaurant Level Margin of 22-23% (previously 21-23%)

FY 2024 Del Taco Segment Guidance

Same Store Sales growth of Flat-to-Low Single Digits (previously Low-to-Mid Single Digits)

Franchise Level Margin of 27-29% (previously 29-31%)

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the Investors section of the Jack in the Box company website at http://investors.jackinthebox.com. A replay of the call will be available through the Jack in the Box Inc. corporate website for 21 days. The call can be accessed via phone by dialing (800) 715-9871 and using ID 4115265.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goals," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "project," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company's ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Revenues: Company restaurant sales $ 167,098 $ 202,604 $ 391,138 $ 472,795 Franchise rental revenues 85,826 83,520 199,022 192,350 Franchise royalties and other 55,084 53,982 128,414 130,372 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 57,339 55,638 134,271 127,323 365,347 395,744 852,845 922,840 Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging 45,914 59,310 110,046 141,243 Payroll and employee benefits 54,054 65,035 127,108 153,676 Occupancy and other 32,355 39,275 74,408 90,646 Franchise occupancy expenses 57,091 52,649 129,715 119,873 Franchise support and other costs 3,860 3,260 9,054 5,137 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 59,523 58,143 139,757 132,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,520 39,405 83,885 89,547 Depreciation and amortization 13,906 14,598 32,379 34,000 Pre-opening costs 602 154 1,067 485 Other operating expenses (income), net 5,267 2,980 10,437 (2,521 ) Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants 1,065 (704 ) 1,319 (4,529 ) 311,157 334,105 719,175 760,270 Earnings from operations 54,190 61,639 133,670 162,570 Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net 1,579 1,607 3,685 3,751 Interest expense, net 18,603 19,357 43,089 45,505 Earnings before income taxes 34,008 40,675 86,896 113,314 Income taxes 9,028 14,168 23,233 33,553 Net earnings $ 24,980 $ 26,507 $ 63,663 $ 79,761 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.27 $ 1.28 $ 3.22 $ 3.83 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.27 $ 3.19 $ 3.81 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 19,653 20,744 19,790 20,845 Diluted 19,785 20,864 19,949 20,946 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.88 $ 0.88

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) April 14,

2024 October 1,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 20,197 $ 157,653 Restricted cash 28,780 28,254 Accounts and other receivables, net 102,664 99,678 Inventories 4,067 3,896 Prepaid expenses 8,020 16,911 Current assets held for sale 24,970 13,925 Other current assets 5,609 5,667 Total current assets 194,307 325,984 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 1,267,469 1,258,589 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (850,333 ) (846,559 ) Property and equipment, net 417,136 412,030 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,414,559 1,397,555 Intangible assets, net 11,254 11,330 Trademarks 283,500 283,500 Goodwill 329,583 329,986 Other assets, net 248,636 240,707 Total other assets 2,287,532 2,263,078 $ 2,898,975 $ 3,001,092 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 30,049 $ 29,964 Current operating lease liabilities 158,326 142,518 Accounts payable 82,336 84,960 Accrued liabilities 168,973 302,178 Total current liabilities 439,684 559,620 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,712,360 1,724,933 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,279,443 1,265,514 Deferred tax liabilities 26,808 26,229 Other long-term liabilities 143,301 143,123 Total long-term liabilities 3,161,912 3,159,799 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,776,086 and 82,645,814 issued, respectively 828 826 Capital in excess of par value 528,887 520,076 Retained earnings 1,983,944 1,937,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (50,944 ) (51,790 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 63,422,351 and 62,910,964 shares, respectively (3,165,336 ) (3,125,037 ) Total stockholders' deficit (702,621 ) (718,327 ) $ 2,898,975 $ 3,001,092

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year-to-date April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 63,663 $ 79,761 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,379 34,000 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives 2,538 2,237 Deferred finance cost amortization 2,610 2,787 Excess tax (benefits) deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements (49 ) 142 Deferred income taxes (2,326 ) 1,496 Share-based compensation expense 8,661 5,932 Pension and post-retirement expense 3,685 3,751 Gains on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance (7,949 ) (8,007 ) Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants 1,319 (4,529 ) Gains on acquisition of restaurants (2,357 ) - Losses (gains) on the disposition of property and equipment, net 1,148 (8,615 ) Impairment charges and other 1,580 549 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions: Accounts and other receivables 815 (1,456 ) Inventories (170 ) (23 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,299 6,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 9,392 8,561 Accounts payable (396 ) (15,994 ) Accrued liabilities (123,532 ) (7,043 ) Pension and post-retirement contributions (3,288 ) (3,234 ) Franchise tenant improvement allowance and incentive disbursements (1,460 ) (2,052 ) Other (1,583 ) (499 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (6,021 ) 94,108 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (61,071 ) (37,196 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 1,500 23,371 Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets 1,728 3,673 Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants 1,989 18,417 Other - 1,465 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (55,854 ) 9,730 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities - (50,000 ) Principal repayments on debt (14,818 ) (15,088 ) Dividends paid on common stock (17,167 ) (18,218 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2 - Repurchases of common stock (40,000 ) (32,621 ) Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances (3,072 ) (1,115 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (75,055 ) (117,042 ) Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (136,930 ) (13,204 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 185,907 136,040 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,977 $ 122,836

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 14,

2024 April 16,

2023 April 14,

2024 April 16,

2023 Revenues: Company restaurant sales 45.7 % 51.2 % 45.9 % 51.2 % Franchise rental revenues 23.5 % 21.1 % 23.3 % 20.8 % Franchise royalties and other 15.1 % 13.6 % 15.1 % 14.1 % Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 15.7 % 14.1 % 15.7 % 13.8 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging (1) 27.5 % 29.3 % 28.1 % 29.9 % Payroll and employee benefits (1) 32.3 % 32.1 % 32.5 % 32.5 % Occupancy and other (1) 19.4 % 19.4 % 19.0 % 19.2 % Franchise occupancy expenses (2) 66.5 % 63.0 % 65.2 % 62.3 % Franchise support and other costs (3) 7.0 % 6.0 % 7.1 % 3.9 % Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4) 103.8 % 104.5 % 104.1 % 104.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 10.3 % 10.0 % 9.8 % 9.7 % Depreciation and amortization 3.8 % 3.7 % 3.8 % 3.7 % Pre-opening costs 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other operating expenses (income), net 1.4 % 0.8 % 1.2 % (0.3 )% Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants 0.3 % (0.2 )% 0.2 % (0.5 )% Earnings from operations 14.8 % 15.6 % 15.7 % 17.6 % Income tax rate (5) 26.5 % 34.8 % 26.7 % 29.6 %

____________________________ (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) As a percentage of franchise rental revenues. (3) As a percentage of franchise royalties and other. (4) As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services. (5) As a percentage of earnings from operations and before income taxes.

Jack in the Box systemwide sales (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Company-operated restaurant sales $ 98,927 $ 95,489 $ 230,984 $ 221,631 Franchised restaurant sales (1) 911,265 931,257 2,138,015 2,140,239 Systemwide sales (1) $ 1,010,192 $ 1,026,746 $ 2,368,999 $ 2,361,870

Del Taco systemwide sales (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Company-operated restaurant sales $ 68,171 $ 107,115 $ 160,154 $ 251,164 Franchised restaurant sales (1) 154,854 118,896 353,330 264,994 Systemwide sales (1) $ 223,025 $ 226,011 $ 513,484 $ 516,158

____________________________ (1) Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted Net Income, Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions.

Operating Earnings Per Share

Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis excluding acquisition, integration and strategic initiatives, net COLI gains, pension and post-retirement benefit costs, losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants, excess tax (benefits) shortfall from share-based compensation arrangements, and the tax-related impacts of the above adjustments.

Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company's operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions.

Below is a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of net income. Also below is a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share:

12 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Net income, as reported $ 24,980 $ 26,507 Acquisition, integration, and strategic initiatives (1) 4,268 1,259 Net COLI gains (2) (1,232 ) (844 ) Pension and post-retirement benefit costs (3) 1,579 1,607 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants (4) 1,065 (704 ) Excess tax (benefits) shortfall from share-based compensation arrangements (38 ) - Tax impact of adjustments (5) (1,700 ) 2,940 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $ 28,922 $ 30,765 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 19,785 20,864 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.26 $ 1.27 Acquisition, integration, and strategic initiatives (1) 0.22 0.06 Net COLI gains (2) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) Pension and post-retirement benefit costs (3) 0.08 0.08 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants 0.05 (0.03 ) Excess tax (benefits) shortfall from share-based compensation arrangements 0.00 - Tax impact of adjustments (4) (0.09 ) 0.13 Operating Earnings Per Share - non-GAAP (5) $ 1.46 $ 1.47

____________________ (1) Acquisition, integration and strategic initiatives reflect charges that are not part of our ongoing operations, including consulting fees for discrete project-based strategic initiatives that are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future. (2) Net COLI gains reflect market-based adjustments on the company-owned life insurance policies, net of changes in our non-qualified deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. (3) Pension and post-retirement benefit costs relating to our two legacy defined benefit pension plans, as well as our two legacy post-retirement plans. (4) Tax impacts for the quarter calculated based on the non-GAAP Operating EPS tax rate of 27.1% in the current quarter and 26.7% in the prior year quarter. (5) Operating Earnings Per Share may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, amortization of cloud computing costs, amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net, amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other, net COLI gains, and pension and post-retirement benefit costs.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands):

12 Weeks Ended April 14, 2024 April 16, 2023 Net earnings - GAAP $ 24,980 $ 26,507 Income taxes 9,028 14,168 Interest expense, net 18,603 19,357 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants 1,065 (704 ) Other operating expenses (income), net (1) 5,267 2,980 Depreciation and amortization 13,906 14,598 Amortization of cloud-computing costs (2) 1,274 1,094 Amortization of favorable and unfavorable leases and subleases, net 107 826 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other 1,127 1,022 Net COLI gains (3) (1,232 ) (844 ) Pension and post-retirement benefit costs (4) 1,579 1,607 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 75,704 $ 80,611

(1) Other operating expense (income), net includes: acquisition, integration and strategic initiatives; costs of closed restaurants; operating restaurant impairment charges; accelerated depreciation and gains/losses on disposition of property and equipment, net. (2) Amortization of cloud computing costs includes the amounts for the non-cash amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included within selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) Net COLI gains reflect market-based adjustments on the company-owned life insurance policies, net of changes in our non-qualified deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. (4) Pension and post-retirement benefit costs relating to our two legacy defined benefit pension plans, as well as the two legacy post-retirement plans.

Restaurant-Level Margin

Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and selling, general, and administrative expenses. Certain other costs, such as depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs are excluded as they are considered corporate-level shared service costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-operated restaurants.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

12 weeks ended April 14, 2024 Jack in the

Box Del Taco Other (1) Total Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 84,980 $ 9,039 $ (39,829 ) $ 54,190 Franchise rental revenues (79,618 ) (6,208 ) - (85,826 ) Franchise royalties and other (47,537 ) (7,547 ) - (55,084 ) Franchise contributions for advertising and other services (50,179 ) (7,160 ) - (57,339 ) Franchise occupancy expenses 50,849 6,242 - 57,091 Franchise support and other costs 2,757 1,103 - 3,860 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 52,003 7,520 - 59,523 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,752 7,112 20,656 37,520 Depreciation and amortization - - 13,906 13,906 Pre-opening costs 322 280 - 602 Other operating expenses (income), net - - 5,267 5,267 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants - 1,065 - 1,065 Restaurant-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 23,329 $ 11,446 $ - $ 34,775 Company restaurant sales $ 98,927 $ 68,171 $ - $ 167,098 Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 23.6 % 16.8 % N/A 20.8 %

12 weeks ended April 16, 2023 Jack in the

Box Del Taco Other (1) Total Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 86,231 $ 12,286 $ (36,878 ) $ 61,639 Franchise rental revenues (80,910 ) (2,610 ) - (83,520 ) Franchise royalties and other (48,071 ) (5,911 ) - (53,982 ) Franchise contributions for advertising and other services (50,361 ) (5,277 ) - (55,638 ) Franchise occupancy expenses 50,007 2,642 - 52,649 Franchise support and other costs 2,735 525 - 3,260 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 52,660 5,483 - 58,143 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,959 11,146 19,300 39,405 Depreciation and amortization - - 14,598 14,598 Pre-opening costs 102 52 - 154 Other operating expenses (income), net - - 2,980 2,980 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants (904 ) 200 - (704 ) Restaurant-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 20,448 $ 18,536 $ - $ 38,984 Company restaurant sales $ 95,489 $ 107,115 $ - $ 202,604 Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 21.4 % 17.3 % N/A 19.2 %

(1) The "Other" category includes shared services costs and other unallocated costs

Franchise-Level Margin

Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and selling, general, and administrative expenses. Certain other costs, such as depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs are excluded as they are considered corporate-level shared service costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

12 weeks ended April 14, 2024 Jack in the

Box Del Taco Other (1) Total Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 84,980 $ 9,039 $ (39,829 ) $ 54,190 Company restaurant sales (98,927 ) (68,171 ) - (167,098 ) Food and packaging 28,486 17,428 - 45,914 Payroll and employee benefits 30,294 23,760 - 54,054 Occupancy and other 16,818 15,537 - 32,355 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,752 7,112 20,656 37,520 Depreciation and amortization - - 13,906 13,906 Pre-opening costs 322 280 - 602 Other operating expenses (income), net - - 5,267 5,267 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants - 1,065 - 1,065 Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 71,725 $ 6,050 $ - $ 77,775 Franchise rental revenues $ 79,618 $ 6,208 $ - $ 85,826 Franchise royalties and other 47,537 7,547 - 55,084 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 50,179 7,160 - 57,339 Total franchise revenues $ 177,334 $ 20,915 $ - $ 198,249 Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 40.4 % 28.9 % N/A 39.2 %

12 weeks ended April 16, 2023 Jack in the

Box Del Taco Other (1) Total Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 86,231 $ 12,286 $ (36,878 ) $ 61,639 Company restaurant sales (95,489 ) (107,115 ) - (202,604 ) Food and packaging 29,841 29,468 - 59,309 Payroll and employee benefits 29,200 35,835 - 65,035 Occupancy and other 15,999 23,276 - 39,275 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,959 11,146 19,300 39,405 Depreciation and amortization - - 14,598 14,598 Pre-opening costs 102 52 - 154 Other operating expenses (income), net - - 2,980 2,980 Losses (gains) on the sale of company-operated restaurants (904 ) 200 - (704 ) Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 73,939 $ 5,148 $ - $ 79,087 Franchise rental revenues $ 80,910 $ 2,610 $ - $ 83,520 Franchise royalties and other 48,071 5,911 - 53,982 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 50,361 5,277 - 55,638 Total franchise revenues $ 179,342 $ 13,798 $ - $ 193,140 Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 41.2 % 37.3 % N/A 40.9 %

(1) The "Other" category includes shared services costs and other unallocated costs

