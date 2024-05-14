Lifeway Foods, Inc.: Lifeway Foods Announces Record Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Net sales of $44.6 million; up 17.8% year-over-year driven by volume growth of Lifeway Kefir
18th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth
Delivers 410 basis points of gross profit margin expansion
MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Following our tremendous results in 2023, I am thrilled to report yet another record-breaking quarter on the topline to kick off 2024," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir, we delivered our highest ever quarterly net sales of $44.6 million in the first quarter, up nearly 18% year-over-year, as our strategic sales and marketing investments continue to accelerate our sales velocities, grow awareness and win new consumers seeking better-for-you, premium products at a great value. This marked our 18th consecutive quarter of growth and 4th consecutive quarter reporting record net sales, which demonstrates the loyalty of our core customer base. Through our strong operational execution, accompanied by favorable transportation cost tailwinds, we also continued to improve on our key profitability metrics in the quarter, highlighted by our gross margin expansion and net income growth. We are pleased with this strong start to the year, and are consistently evaluating additional brand marketing and incremental distribution opportunities in an effort to build on this high bar of success throughout 2024."
First Quarter 2024 Results
Net sales were $44.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $6.7 million or 17.8% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 25.8% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 from 21.7% during the same period in 2023. The 410-basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products, and to a lesser extent a favorable impact of transportation costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 17.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
The Company reported net income of $2.4 million or $0.17 per basic and $0.16 per diluted common share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $0.8 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31,
(Unaudited)
2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,025
$
13,198
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of
$1,640 and $1,270 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively
15,064
13,875
Inventories, net
8,130
9,104
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,988
2,019
Refundable income taxes
378
-
Total current assets
37,585
38,196
Property, plant and equipment, net
24,627
22,764
Operating lease right-of-use asset
172
192
Goodwill
11,704
11,704
Intangible assets, net
6,763
6,898
Other assets
1,900
1,900
Total assets
$
82,751
$
81,654
Current liabilities
Current portion of note payable
$
1,250
$
1,250
Accounts payable
10,024
9,976
Accrued expenses
3,604
4,916
Accrued income taxes
-
474
Total current liabilities
14,878
16,616
Note payable
1,235
1,483
Operating lease liabilities
102
118
Deferred income taxes, net
3,001
3,001
Total liabilities
19,216
21,218
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at
March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
-
-
Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691
outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
6,509
6,509
Paid-in capital
5,498
4,825
Treasury stock, at cost
(16,695)
(16,695)
Retained earnings
68,223
65,797
Total stockholders' equity
63,535
60,436
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
82,751
$
81,654
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Net Sales
$
44,634
$
37,904
Cost of goods sold
32,438
29,030
Depreciation expense
661
648
Total cost of goods sold
33,099
29,678
Gross profit
11,535
8,226
Selling expense
3,700
3,519
General and administrative expense
4,136
3,135
Amortization expense
135
135
Total operating expenses
7,971
6,789
Income from operations
3,564
1,437
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(51)
(104)
Other income (expense), net
(5)
5
Total other income (expense)
(56)
(99)
Income before provision for income taxes
3,508
1,338
Provision for income taxes
1,082
508
Net income
$
2,426
$
830
Net earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.06
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,691
14,645
Diluted
15,222
15,030
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
2,426
$
830
Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:
Depreciation and amortization
796
783
Stock-based compensation
673
343
Non-cash interest expense
2
2
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
Accounts receivable
(1,189)
(572)
Inventories
974
339
Refundable income taxes
(378)
44
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31
377
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
Accounts payable
(6)
1,046
Accrued expenses
(1,309)
(581)
Accrued income taxes
(474)
416
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,546
3,027
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,469)
(1,762)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,469)
(1,762)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of note payable
(250)
(500)
Net cash used in financing activities
(250)
(500)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(1,173)
765
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
13,198
4,444
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
12,025
$
5,209
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)
$
1,934
$
47
Cash paid for interest
$
50
$
130
Non-cash investing activities
Accrued purchase of property and equipment
$
192
$
122
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
$
-
$
19
SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.