Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.05.24
09:59 Uhr
0,920 Euro
-0,010
-1,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.05.2024 | 18:37
119 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-May-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      280,000 
Highest price paid per share:         82.70p 
Lowest price paid per share:          79.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 81.5990p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,485,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (354,485,240) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      81.5990p                    280,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
443                82.40       08:37:42          00069922164TRLO0      XLON 
5569               82.40       08:37:42          00069922165TRLO0      XLON 
1805               82.40       08:37:42          00069922166TRLO0      XLON 
4426               82.40       08:37:42          00069922167TRLO0      XLON 
174                82.40       08:37:42          00069922168TRLO0      XLON 
1813               82.40       08:37:42          00069922169TRLO0      XLON 
5000               81.80       08:38:17          00069922174TRLO0      XLON 
15763               82.00       08:38:17          00069922175TRLO0      XLON 
4063               81.60       09:19:00          00069923023TRLO0      XLON 
1548               81.60       09:22:33          00069923094TRLO0      XLON 
941                81.60       09:22:41          00069923095TRLO0      XLON 
2386               81.20       09:35:41          00069923427TRLO0      XLON 
4771               81.20       09:35:41          00069923428TRLO0      XLON 
2430               81.40       09:46:47          00069923664TRLO0      XLON 
1237               81.40       09:46:47          00069923665TRLO0      XLON 
96                81.40       10:04:30          00069923979TRLO0      XLON 
1                 81.80       10:17:31          00069924224TRLO0      XLON 
4437               81.80       10:17:31          00069924225TRLO0      XLON 
100000              82.70       12:46:59          00069928319TRLO0      XLON 
612                82.00       13:46:41          00069932132TRLO0      XLON 
6350               82.00       14:11:15          00069933354TRLO0      XLON 
3395               82.00       14:11:15          00069933355TRLO0      XLON 
4163               82.00       14:11:15          00069933356TRLO0      XLON 
6391               82.00       14:31:23          00069934374TRLO0      XLON 
7899               82.00       14:31:26          00069934377TRLO0      XLON 
7544               82.00       14:31:26          00069934378TRLO0      XLON 
1087               80.60       14:51:39          00069935090TRLO0      XLON 
5678               80.60       14:51:39          00069935091TRLO0      XLON 
373                80.60       14:51:39          00069935092TRLO0      XLON 
6845               80.60       14:51:39          00069935093TRLO0      XLON 
2228               80.00       15:10:48          00069935935TRLO0      XLON 
4000               80.00       15:10:48          00069935936TRLO0      XLON 
7155               79.00       15:24:01          00069936656TRLO0      XLON 
3488               80.00       16:09:32          00069938842TRLO0      XLON 
7204               80.00       16:09:32          00069938843TRLO0      XLON 
3330               80.00       16:09:32          00069938844TRLO0      XLON 
3079               80.00       16:09:32          00069938847TRLO0      XLON 
3333               80.00       16:09:47          00069938905TRLO0      XLON 
3835               80.00       16:09:47          00069938906TRLO0      XLON 
3054               80.00       16:10:07          00069938928TRLO0      XLON 
4399               80.00       16:10:07          00069938929TRLO0      XLON 
3532               80.00       16:10:50          00069938963TRLO0      XLON 
4131               80.00       16:10:50          00069938964TRLO0      XLON 
3501               80.00       16:14:27          00069939205TRLO0      XLON 
3755               80.00       16:14:27          00069939206TRLO0      XLON 
1947               79.80       16:20:00          00069939638TRLO0      XLON 
3371               79.80       16:20:03          00069939646TRLO0      XLON 
1696               79.40       16:22:42          00069939843TRLO0      XLON 
23                79.80       16:24:16          00069939939TRLO0      XLON 
39                79.80       16:24:22          00069939951TRLO0      XLON 
2029               79.80       16:24:22          00069939952TRLO0      XLON 
3631               79.80       16:24:22          00069939953TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321495 
EQS News ID:  1903099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1903099&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
