Palisade Bio, Inc.: Palisade Bio Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Company on track to commence Phase 1 human clinical study of lead product candidate, PALI-2108, for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) before year end

- Sufficient cash on hand to execute on business plan and reach clinical and regulatory milestones into 2025



Carlsbad, CA, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) ("Palisade", "Palisade Bio" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024 and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights

Entered into a strategic collaboration with Strand Life Sciences that provides Palisade access to advanced bioinformatics tools vital for understanding complex disease pathways and predicting responses to phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitors;

Successfully completed an ex-vivo study to determine the effects of bioactivated PALI-2108 on TNF-a production in a whole blood assay;

Successfully completed an analysis evaluating ex-vivo bioactivation of PALI-2108 in study of healthy and UC patients' stool;

Appointed Wall Street and biotech industry veteran, Margery Fischbein, to its Board of Directors; and

In May 2024, extended cash runway with completion of a $4.0 million private placement.



"Our team remains focused on advancing PALI-2108 towards our first-in-human study, which is on track to start later this year. Our growing body of data, including the most recent data from two ex-vivo studies evaluating PALI-2108, coupled with our strategic partnership with Strand Life Sciences, further build our confidence in the robust anti-inflammatory potential of PALI-2108 in the treatment of UC. Most importantly, the data underscore its potential as a next-generation therapeutic option for patients with inflammatory bowel disease," commented J.D. Finley, Chief Executive Officer.

PALI-2108 Development Program

The Company continues to advance its lead program, PALI-2108, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe UC toward a Phase 1 clinical study. PALI-2108 is an orally administered, locally acting colon-specific PDE4 inhibitor prodrug in development for patients affected by UC.

Upcoming Target Milestones

Complete ongoing IND/CTA-enabling tox studies by the end of the second quarter of 2024;

Complete nonclinical IND/CTA-enabling activities by the end of the third quarter of 2024;

Submit initial IND/CTA in the third quarter of 2024; and

Initiate Phase 1a/b prior to the end of 2024.

Precision Medicine Approach

Additionally, the Company is in the process of developing a genetic- or biomarker-based precision medicine approach that, if developed, will aid physicians in selecting patients most likely to respond to PDE4-inhibitor therapy with PALI-2108. The Company is working with a strategic collaborator on development and has completed curation of a pipeline including over 1,600 UC patients' clinical and biomarker data and is in ongoing discussions with potential partners with access to additional patient data to support development of an FDA-approved test. The Company plans to leverage this expertise and infrastructure to fuel a growing pipeline of validated and high-priority autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic disease product candidates.

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company completed a $4.0 million private placement. Including the recent financing, the Company believes it has sufficient cash to fund its currently planned operations through the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss was $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, up $1.2 million from a net loss of $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.2 million, an increase of approximately $1.0 million, or 78%, compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period last year was attributable to approximately $1.6 million of expenses recognized that were directly related to the joint development of the Company's new lead asset, PALI-2108, partially offset by a decrease in costs directly related to the development of LB1148, which the Company ceased in August of 2023, and lower employee-related costs.

General and administrative expenses remained virtually flat at approximately $1.5 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; our ability to successfully develop our licensed technologies; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to maintain the Nasdaq listing of our securities; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any global event on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its nonclinical and clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing to fund future operations and development of its product candidates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 26, 2024. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

PALI@jtcir.com

Palisade Bio, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,276 $ 12,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 737 896 Total current assets 12,013 13,328 Restricted cash 26 26 Property and equipment, net 5 10 Operating lease right-of-use asset 170 198 Other noncurrent assets 438 490 Total assets $ 12,652 $ 14,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 459 $ 698 Accrued liabilities 1,670 831 Accrued compensation and benefits 213 778 Current portion of operating lease liability 125 121 Insurance financing debt - 158 Total current liabilities 2,467 2,586 Warrant liability 2 2 Contingent consideration obligation 61 61 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 58 90 Total liabilities 2,588 2,739 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 7,000,000 shares authorized; 200,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2 2 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 280,000,000 shares authorized; 851,302 and 618,056 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 135,087 132,811 Accumulated deficit (125,033 ) (121,506 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,064 11,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,652 $ 14,052





Palisade Bio, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 License revenue $ - $ 250 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,214 1,241 General and administrative 1,459 1,538 Total operating expenses 3,673 2,779 Loss from operations (3,673 ) (2,529 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1 ) - Other income 147 189 Total other income, net 146 189 Net loss $ (3,527 ) $ (2,340 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share* 768,137 287,702 Basic and diluted net loss per common share* $ (4.59 ) $ (8.13 )

(*) Basic and diluted loss per common share and basic and diluted weighted average share used in computing basic and diluted loss per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect the 1-for-15 reverse stock split effected on April 5, 2024.



Palisade Bio, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)