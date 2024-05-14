Adeia Inc.: Adeia Enters into License Renewal with Mitsubishi Electric

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that Mitsubishi Electric, the Japanese multinational electronic and electrical equipment manufacturing company, has agreed to renew its license for access to Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.



This license covers connected TVs produced by Mitsubishi for distribution to businesses and consumers in the Japanese market.

"Mitsubishi has maintained a leadership position in Japan's consumer electronics industry for over a century," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia's chief licensing officer and general manager of media. "Adeia's licensing agreement with Mitsubishi underscores the strength of our media IP portfolio in Japan's vibrant and constantly evolving market."

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

