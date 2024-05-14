Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.05.2024 | 18:46
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Equinor (165/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor ASA (EQNR) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
164/24. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q", "R", "S", "T" or "U" in
the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes and Prod IDs which
can be found below.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1221899
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
