In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 06 May to 10 May 2024
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/6/2024
FR0010313833
7000
99,0352
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/05/20024
FR0010313833
7000
99,4890
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/05/20025
FR0010313833
7000
99,3130
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/05/20026
FR0010313833
6935
98,4816
XPAR
TOTAL
27 935
99,0811
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
