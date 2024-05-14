Fraxion and Compu-Tech Forge Strategic Agritech Partnership

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Fraxion, a leading provider of procure-to-pay software, today announced a strategic partnership with Compu-Tech, an established developer of full-service enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions for the tree fruit industry and county governments. This collaboration marks a significant shift towards greater process and financial efficiency in the tree fruit and agriculture sector via automation and integrations, paving the way for new industry standards.

With over two decades of expertise in spend management, Fraxion specializes in purchasing process automation with mobile app-enabled features, offering purchase order flexibility, and receiving efficiency for growers, packers, and shippers. Fraxion's multilingual application replaces manual purchasing and accounts payable (AP) management, while providing effortless spend tracking against budgets for tree fruit companies managing multiple farms and entities. Compu-Tech's established agritech ERP software enables scalable functionality from fruit receiving and packing, shipping, and inventory management, to payroll and accounting.

Fraxion, the only procure-to-pay software integrated with Compu-Tech, will unlock synergies that offer tree fruit companies a clear advantage. Fraxion's agile purchasing and AI-powered accounts payable automation, combined with Compu-Tech's tree fruit-tailored ERP solution, ensure complete spend visibility, process efficiency, and financial control throughout operations, whether in the field or the office.

Stanton Jandrell, Fraxion's CEO, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Compu-Tech signifies a shared commitment to driving efficiency, world-class automation, and integration success. We are excited to contribute to the digital transformation journey of pioneering financial leaders in the tree fruit and agriculture sector."

He added, "This integration partnership not only automates financial operations and drives cost optimization but also demonstrates the industry's shift towards embracing emerging technologies. Fraxion is proud to align with Compu-Tech and visionary leaders like Kimberly Rose, COO of Compu-Tech, who share a common goal of driving the industry to new heights through innovation."

The integration partnership has enabled collaboration with mutual customer and industry leader, Monson Fruit, as they embrace technology and automation to replace traditional manual processes. "It's been an exciting journey mapping their processes and requirements to the combined capabilities of Fraxion and Compu-Tech and seeing how they sync to solve industry-specific needs," said Kimberly Rose. "We're excited to merge our expertise in our respective software domains to bring value and efficiencies to the agriculture sector."

Jesse Byam, Fraxion's VP of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships highlighted: "With our solutions already driving impact in the agriculture and tree fruit industry independently, integrating Fraxion and Compu-Tech extends our capabilities. Together, we're primed to deliver an unmatched suite of tools, elevating financial efficiency and success in the agri and tree fruit space."

As the agriculture sector embraces this new wave of innovation, Fraxion and Compu-Tech are at the forefront, offering leading-edge technology, making it easy for growers, packers, and shippers to simplify processes, manage spending, and achieve savings. The outlook for financial operations in the tree fruit industry looks promising as Fraxion and Compu-Tech collaborate to enhance processes and reduce costs.

