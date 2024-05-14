Land Betterment Corporation: Think Realty Magazine and eko Solutions: Designing Reuse with Shipping Containers

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Peter Rodriguez' editorial article was recently featured in Think Realty's May/June magazine. In this editorial piece Pete, President of eko Solutions, a Land Betterment company, talks about adaptive reuse and design strategies of shipping containers.

In an era of sustainability and resourcefulness, using prior structures has emerged as a powerful tool in the realm of design and development. Instead of tearing down old buildings and infrastructure and sending those materials to the landfill, adaptive reuse breathes new life into spaces. Among the myriad of adaptive reuse strategies, one particularly innovative approach involves repurposing shipping containers once used to move goods across the ocean into homes and commercial structures.

About Think Realty

Think Realty Magazine is a monthly publication that provides real estate investing insight, strategies, success stories, and best practices from industry leaders. At Think Realty, they believe in the positive, life-changing impact of real estate investing. Their mission is to help investors achieve their goals of building wealth, better managing time and living a life full of purpose. They are dedicated to being the central source for connecting investors with all the resources you need to succeed. By offering account choices, you can determine what option is right for you and your investment strategy. From access to insights, articles and industry tips and trends to comprehensive educational tools, including video courses from Think Realty Resident experts and access to events nationwide, Think Realty is your go-to partner for success. To learn more about Think Realty, visit their website thinkrealty.com and connect on social media LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial, farming and recreational use. To stay up to date on our innovations and to get an insider's view of our daily operations, follow us on our social platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube or visit our website ekosolutionsllc.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

