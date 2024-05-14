The LASIK.com Network: Game-Changer: Nation's Largest LASIK Network Offering Free Modern LASIK for Professional Referees - Because Every Call Matters

The LASIK.com Network is excited to announce their "Better Vision, Better Calls" Initiative to offer free Modern LASIK Eye Surgery for referees across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, USNT, WNBA, and NWSL.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / In a move sure to catch the eyes of sports fans and officials alike, the LASIK.com Network of Trusted LASIK Doctors is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking initiative: offering professional league referees across the nation the opportunity to receive Modern LASIK surgery, absolutely free of charge. Dubbed "Better Vision, Better Calls" this initiative aims to sharpen both the sight and the decision-making of referees, helping ensure calls are as accurate as possible. "In sports, as in life, seeing clearly isn't just an advantage-it's a necessity," said Dr. Robert Dinga, Vice President of Clinical Operations at LasikPlus, one of LASIK.com's Network Partners.

Better Vision. Better Calls.

"We believe that by helping referees enhance their vision, we're not just improving their quality of life; we're elevating the quality of the game. It's our way of giving back to those who dedicate their lives to fair play."

Why Offer Free Modern LASIK to Referees?

Referees make split-second decisions that can determine the outcome of a game - often under immense pressure and scrutiny. Even the slightest visual impairment can lead to a missed or errant call, affecting the integrity of the sport. The "Better Vision, Better Calls" initiative is designed to help reduce the risk of bad calls, offering Modern LASIK eye surgery to referees who wish to enhance their visual acuity.

What is Modern LASIK?

Modern LASIK is one of the most trusted laser eye procedures, offering a custom, bladeless, and highly precise LASIK procedure that can correct a wide range of visual impairments, including nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. With a quick recovery time, most recipients find their vision improved to 20/20 or better, allowing them to quickly return to their officiating duties with newfound clarity.

How to Apply?

Referees interested in taking advantage of this offer can apply through the official LASIK.com website at LASIK.com/referee. Applicants will undergo a thorough, free LASIK eye consultation to determine if they are a safe candidate for LASIK Eye Surgery. The initiative is for referees and officials across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, USNT, WNBA, and NWSL..

Nominations?

As part of this commitment to enhancing the integrity of sports through improved officiating, LASIK.com is allowing fans to nominate referees and officials by using the hashtag BetterCalls or going to LASIK.com/better-calls. When fans nominate a referee they also get a discount on LASIK through any LASIK.com Network of Trusted centers.

About LASIK.com Network of Trusted Surgeons

The LASIK.com Network is the nation's leader in Modern LASIK. A network of trusted doctors, committed to safety, technology, and patient satisfaction. With a proven track record and millions of satisfied patients, the nation's preferred network for LASIK eye surgery.

For more information about the "Better Vision, Better Calls" initiative or to schedule an interview with Dr. Robert Dinga, please contact marketing@lasik.com.

