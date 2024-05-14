Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
14.05.2024 | 20:26
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raketech's Board of Directors Withdraws Dividend Proposal

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) After careful consideration and in order to best serve the business's needs, increase the company's long-term financial flexibility, and serve the long-term interests of both the company and its shareholders, the Raketech Board of Directors has decided to withdraw its previously announced proposal to the Annual General Meeting on 16 May 2024 to distribute dividends in 2024.

"In light of the revised full year guidance announced May 1, 2024, and our current financial obligation relating to the Casumba earnout, it is paramount that we prioritize the company's financial flexibility. While we recognize the significance of dividends to shareholders, we believe that withdrawing the proposed dividend and increasing our financial flexibility is the right thing to do to ensure long-term sustained growth and value creation. This decision underscores Raketech's commitment to prudent financial management and its focus on delivering sustainable growth and profitability. The company remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and will continue to assess opportunities to enhance shareholder returns in a manner that aligns with its long-term strategic objectives," says Ulrik Bengtsson, Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-05-14 20:00 CEST.

Attachments

Raketech's Board of Directors withdraws dividend proposal

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.