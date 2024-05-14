Net Savings Link Inc.: NSAV Surpasses 500,000 User Mark on NSAVx.com CEX Exchange

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today a significant achievement for its NSAVx.com CEX exchange https://nsavx.com/. In collaboration with MyAirDropAlert.com https://www.myairdropalert.com (MADA), the exchange has successfully added over 500,000 new users, significantly expanding its market presence.

From May 13 to the morning of May 14 alone, the platform welcomed 186,819 new account holders, contributing to a total of 535,597 new users from the ongoing marketing partnership with MADA.

NSAV also announced that in addition to its user growth, NSAVx.com has broadened its trading, deposit, and withdrawal capabilities to include new crypto assets such as ETN, VET, XEC, OM, and ASTR. Furthermore, the platform has enhanced its fiat transaction capabilities, now supporting USD, GBP, EUR, AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, TRY, HKD, and MXN for both deposits and withdrawals.

NSAV further announced that it is currently in the testing phases of a new FIAT onramp and offramp, along with credit card onramp integration, in order to compete more effectively on the global stage and meet the diverse needs of its growing user base.

NSAV released the following statement, "This milestone of surpassing 500,000 users marks a pivotal moment in NSAV's evolution. We are poised to continue our expansion, providing robust technology solutions across the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset sectors."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX) website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Net Savings Link Inc.

