Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Cassiar Jade Contracting Inc. ("Cassiar Jade") and Glenpark Enterprises Ltd. ("Glenpark") (together the "Companies") have received notice of the government's most recent Order in Council 2024-242 which constitutes the final nail in the coffin for the Northwest BC jade Industry. The order conclusively states that all jade mining throughout that portion of the province will end in five years, and suggests new requirements for those holding existing claims until that time.

"We previously filed a lawsuit against BC because of the harm they caused our businesses with a series of temporary freezes," said Kristin Rosequist, President of Glenpark. "But now they have really laid their cards on the table and shown they are wanting to drive this industry out completely."

"It is hard to understand what is driving government here, other than wanting to accede to Tahltan demands," said Cassiar Jade President Tony Ritter. "Government has never expressed any concerns about our environmental conduct."

To the contrary, less than a year ago, on "BC Jade Day", Premier Eby issued a statement (attached) that said the following:

Jade has been an important part of British Columbia's artistic and business communities for many years, and BC Jade Day is an opportunity to recognize the many contributions of those who work with this remarkable material. For a decade now, this annual celebration has shown a light on one of our province's most treasured resources. British Columbia is blessed with an abundance of this precious stone, which has been celebrated and prized for centuries for its beauty, value and cultural significance.

From jewelers to sculptors to collectors - the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of those involved in the jade industry has helped shape our province's cultural and economic landscape. As we mark the 10th anniversary of BC Jade Day, I want to express my appreciation for all those whose hard work has made this event a success…

Premier Eby went on to state:

I wish you all the best for a wonderful celebration and continued growth in the years ahead.

It is impossible to reconcile the inconsistencies between the Premier's statements and the government's actions.

The Companies intend to vigorously pursue their previously filed civil claims and will be amending their court documents to incorporate these latest developments.

About BC Jade - Jade is the official gemstone of the Province of British Columbia. It is typically used for carvings and jewelry and BC had previously a global reputation as a responsible jade supplier. The industry has over several decades provided millions of dollars of investment in local communities, employed (directly or indirectly) hundreds people and resulted in millions of dollars of government revenues.

