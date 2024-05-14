Spielwarenmesse eG: Spielwarenmesse 2025: Forward-looking arrangement of halls for the perfect visitor experience

Improved benefits for all participants

Incorporating the Exhibition Centre's most modern hall

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this world-leading event, the Spielwarenmesse team faces the constant challenge of selecting the ideal position around the Nuremberg site for each of the numerous product groups and taking a forward-looking, experience-led approach to the arrangements in the individual halls. For the next event from 28 January to 1 February 2025, the organiser Spielwarenmesse eG is already creating opportunities for exhibitors and visitors to benefit from the new on-site experience. Changes to space allocation at the centre, including for the first time use of the multiple prize-winning Hall 3C, will open up more space and long-term growth opportunities to various product categories.

"We have analysed each one of our 13 product groups to ensure they are perfectly positioned. With the new allocation and expansion of the halls, we are ensuring that the Spielwarenmesse remains fit for the future and offering improved benefits to visitors," explains Christian Ulrich, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG. The new concept ties Hall 3C into the site plan for the first time. This master work by prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid manages to achieve an especially inviting atmosphere, promising the highly valuable stands in the growing categories of Baby and Infant Articles and Lifestyle Products a modern hall with plenty of daylight. One specific practical benefit is that direct short-distance routes to Halls 1, 2 and 3 can take advantage of the existing synergies with neighbouring categories.

The School Articles, Stationery, Creative Design product group is moving to the directly adjacent Hall 2. "The cancellation of Insights-X has led to high demand from exhibitors in the stationery sector who now wish to present themselves at the Spielwarenmesse," affirms Florian Hess, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG. For this reason, this product area will now have its own hall, bringing the entire stationery range together and creating growth opportunities from the point of view of both exhibitors and visitors. The category offers enormous potential, above all in the back-to-school and creative fields, and this will be exploited even more strongly in the future.

A new dynamic is similarly emerging in Hall 7. In the first place, the exhibitors' desire to bring Model Railways and Model Construction closer still to the Technical Toys, Educational Toys, Action Toys product group has been taken into account. Well-known companies such as Hornby Hobbies, ICM Holding, IXO Models, Märklin, Noch and Tamiya have already announced that they will again be participating. In addition, Hall 7 will in future accommodate Sports, Leisure, Outdoor as well as Services for Trade and Industry. The Sports, Leisure, Outdoor product group will also be found in Hall 7A, whose modern design, flooded with light, is ideal for action areas and product presentations. This hall, moreover, benefits from its prominent location in direct proximity to the East Entrance (Eingang NCC Ost). Arrangements in the other halls are unaffected.

Christian Ulrich sums it up thus: "The changes are aimed at further increasing the appeal of the Spielwarenmesse and promoting synergies, but also at highlighting opportunities for expansion that will provide the best possible trade fair experience for all participants."

You can find the new plan of the Exhibition Centre at www.spielwarenmesse.de/media.

Spielwarenmesse®

Trade fair and marketing services provider Spielwarenmesse eG organises the Spielwarenmesse® - the leading international fair for toys, hobbies and leisure. This B2B event provides a comprehensive communication and ordering platform for national and international exhibitors. With its presentation of innovations and comprehensive overview of the industry, the fair contains a valuable pool of information with which the trade all over the world can navigate the market each year. A new addition since 2022 has been the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse® Digital, a complementary service to the Spielwarenmesse. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has also been a protected word mark in Germany.

Trade fair dates: Spielwarenmesse® Tuesday to Saturday, 28 Jan - 1 Feb 2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412627/Spielwarenmesse_eG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141888/4705895/SeG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spielwarenmesse-2025-forward-looking-arrangement-of-halls-for-the-perfect-visitor-experience-302145339.html