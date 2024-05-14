

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$5.07 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$9.40 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.99 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.0% to $16.05 million from $9.97 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$5.07 Mln. vs. -$9.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.05 Mln vs. $9.97 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken