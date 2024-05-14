

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $378.81 million, or $0.0775 per share. This compares with $141.75 million, or $0.0294 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.1% to $2.74 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $378.81 Mln. vs. $141.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.0775 vs. $0.0294 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.74 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



